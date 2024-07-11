'The studio has run out of marquee heroes'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The rise and fall of the Marvel Cinematic Universe'
Kyle Paoletta at The Nation
In 2023, the "novelty of the crossover began to wear off — and with it, the profitability of Marvel Studios," says Kyle Paoletta. People "treating Marvel's dominance as 'inevitable'" are ignoring a "truism of Hollywood: Genre films work until they don't." Marvel President Kevin Feige "drained every bit of fun from the MCU," and Marvel took "what was once a collection of standout genre films and drowned them in a faddish flood that is only now beginning to recede."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Donald Trump is unfit to lead'
The New York Times editorial board
The GOP "now serves the interests of one man, a man as demonstrably unsuited for the office of president as any to run in the long history of the Republic," says The New York Times editorial board. Donald Trump "has shown a character unworthy of the responsibilities of the presidency" while demonstrating "an utter lack of respect for the Constitution, the rule of law and the American people." Voters must "see the dangers of a second Trump term clearly."
'US has a history of reparations. Why won't it pay Black Americans?'
Linda J. Bilmes and Cornell William Brooks at The Boston Globe
The Civil Rights Act "formally banned discrimination in the present," but didn't "undo the legacy of slavery that continues today, particularly as measured by the racial wealth gap," say Linda J. Bilmes and Cornell William Brooks. A precedent exists that is "relevant for assessing racial harms to Black descendants of land theft, victims of racial violence, and Black veterans denied housing," and there are "many well-administered programs that can be a model for potential reparations programs."
'It is time to shut Ukraine's door to NATO'
Doug Bandow at The American Conservative
The United States "should just say no to Ukraine in NATO," says Doug Bandow. NATO's purpose is to "protect members and advance their interests," which "originally meant defending against the Soviet Union." But with the "collapse of the Soviet Union and Warsaw Pact, the transatlantic alliance completed its mission," and Ukraine "should be excluded because it is not in America's or Europe's security interest to go to war with nuclear-armed Russia over Ukraine."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
26 of America's most unexpectedly banned books
In Depth From 'Harriet the Spy' to 'Little Red Riding Hood,' these books have all fallen afoul of censors
By The Week Staff Published
-
Demand for nonalcoholic beer is hitting a fever pitch. Booze companies are leaning in.
In the Spotlight One of the biggest players in the industry recently raised another $50 million in funding
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How do political conventions work?
The Explainer The process of choosing a party's nominee has several moving parts
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How do political conventions work?
The Explainer The process of choosing a party's nominee has several moving parts
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets to fly 'this summer'
Speed Read Warplanes sent by the U.S. and other NATO allies will help combat Russian forces
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What happens if Joe Biden steps down?
Today's Big Question If the president decides not to run against Donald Trump, here's what Democrats have to do next
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Even with the incumbency factor, the center-left can win and win big'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump revels in Democrat disarray, slams Kamala Harris
Speed Read The presidential nominee returned to the campaign trail on Tuesday
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden says NATO will help Ukraine beat Russia
Speed Reads The president made an impassioned speech to open the NATO summit in Washington
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
No political victory lasts
Opinion Why the party that loses in November will rise again
By William Falk Published
-
'Might sound too good to be true'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published