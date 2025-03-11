Trump and Putin: Not a hoax
Trump is pulling the U.S. closer to Russia, undoing decades of diplomacy
“Welcome to the Putinization of America, comrade!” said Garry Kasparov in The Atlantic. Just a month into his presidency, Donald Trump began “openly embracing Vladimir Putin’s wish list for Ukraine and beyond,” and upending 80 years of foreign policy by aligning the U.S. with Russia and against NATO. Trump’s “personal affinity” for the Russian president has been long apparent, particularly since Putin’s intelligence services “worked full-time to promote Trump” in the 2016 election, with the grateful cooperation of Trump and his campaign. Now Trump’s admiration for Putin has escalated into “full-blown imitation”: threatening to annex Canada and Greenland; punishing disfavored news outlets; and unleashing his own oligarch, Elon Musk, to undertake a Stalinist purge of the federal government so MAGA loyalists have free rein. This all evokes chilling memories of how Putin seized dictatorial authority in early-2000s Russia, which I personally witnessed. Beware, America. Your democracy is in danger.
“Putin’s investment in Trump sure is paying off,” said David Corn in Mother Jones. As the world can now see, their partnership is anything but a “hoax.” Special counsel Robert Mueller and the Senate Intelligence Committee — then chaired by Sen. Marco Rubio, now Trump’s secretary of state — documented extensive evidence of communication and cooperation in 2016 between Trump’s circle and the Kremlin. Campaign chairman Paul Manafort — who’d worked for Putin puppets in Ukraine — shared campaign polling data with a Russian intelligence officer. Putin, investigators found, ordered the hack into Democratic Party servers, which fed damaging information to WikiLeaks that Trump gleefully exploited. Russia also launched “a host of disinformation projects” to help Trump in 2024. “Putin wanted Trump in the White House,” and now we see why.
Like Putin’s Russia, Trump’s America is becoming “a gangster’s paradise,” said Nick Catoggio in The Dispatch. Trump is conducting mob-like shake-downs of corporations and media companies, which feel a need to make whopping campaign contributions and lawsuit settlements. He’s instilling such a “culture of fear” that Republicans won’t vote against his nominees or proposals lest they face death threats or prosecutions. The U.S. still isn’t Russia, said Ed Kilgore in New York magazine, but “Trump will take his power grabs exactly as far as he is allowed to.” That includes making “future elections as meaningless as possible.”
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Tates: Trump’s tribute to the manosphere
Feature The right-wing influencers return home after being held in Romania for human-trafficking and money-laundering
By The Week US Published
-
Why does the government store gold at Fort Knox?
The Explainer Trump, Musk say gold might be missing
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Gene Hackman: the prolific actor who brought intensity to diverse roles
Feature Hackman was not an easily pigeonholed performer
By The Week US Published
-
The Tates: Trump’s tribute to the manosphere
Feature The right-wing influencers return home after being held in Romania for human-trafficking and money-laundering
By The Week US Published
-
Markets slide amid recession fears, Trump tariffs
Speed Read US stock markets have their worst day this year as Wall Street questions the Trump administration's trade war
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Business booms 'bigly' for Trump impersonators
Under The Radar 'Insane' demand for presidential doppelgangers at parties, golf tournaments – even children's birthdays
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
When the insurer says ‘no’
Feature Health insurance companies appear to be denying a growing share of patient claims. Why?
By The Week US Published
-
Foreign aid: The human toll of drastic cuts
Feature The assault has 'stunned' nonprofits whose efforts to fight hunger, disease, and instability are now shuttering
By The Week US Published
-
'The Postal Service has bound our nation together'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
ICE arrests Palestinian advocate with green card
Speed Read Recent Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil has had his visa revoked, despite his status as a permanent resident
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump doesn't rule out recession as tariffs bite
Speed Read In an interview for Fox News, Trump acknowledges the economic turbulence caused by his tariffs but claims his policies will be worth it in the long run
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published