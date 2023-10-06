Trump reportedly shared US nuclear submarine secrets with loose-lipped Australian billionaire

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Former President Donald Trump, a few months after he left office, shared at least two sensitive, critical pieces of information about U.S. nuclear submarines with an Australian billionaire and Mar-a-Lago member, ABC News reported Thursday night, citing people familiar with the matter. The billionaire, cardboard magnate Anthony Pratt, then reportedly "described Trump's remarks to at least 45 others, including six journalists, 11 of his company's employees, 10 Australian officials and three former Australian prime ministers."

Trump's disclosures about the nautical leg of America's nuclear triad — the number of nuclear warheads the submarines routinely carry and exactly how close they can get to Russian subs without being detected — "potentially endangered the U.S. nuclear fleet," The New York Times reported, citing two sources who confirmed ABC News' scoop.

FBI agents and prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith's office interviewed Pratt at least twice this year, ABC News and the Times reported, though he is not mentioned in Smith's indictment of Trump for his retention and alleged mishandling of classified national security secrets.

Pratt is, however, "among more than 80 people whom prosecutors have identified as possible witnesses" to testify against Trump at his federal trial, the Times reported. Pratt's testimony that "Trump discussed some of the country's most sensitive nuclear secrets with him in a cavalier fashion could help prosecutors establish that the former president had a long habit of recklessly handling classified information."

A former Mar-a-Lago employee also told investigators he overheard Pratt relaying Trump's nuclear sub comments to someone else just minutes later, and was "bothered" and "shocked" Trump had shared such apparently sensitive information with a non-U.S. citizen, ABC News reported.

A Trump spokesperson said the "leaks" shared with ABC News lack "proper context and relevant information," adding that Trump "did nothing wrong" and "acted in a proper manner, according to the law."