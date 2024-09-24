1 of 6 'Trump Train' drivers liable in Biden bus blockade

Only one of the accused was found liable in the case concerning the deliberate slowing of a 2020 Biden campaign bus

2020 &quot;Trump Train&quot; caravan in Texas
The defendants boxed in a Joe Biden campaign bus as it drove up I-35 in October 2020, forcing the bus to a crawl and the campaign to cancel events
(Image credit: Sergio Flores / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A federal jury in Texas yesterday cleared five of six defendants in a civil lawsuit accusing them of violating federal law by boxing in a Joe Biden campaign bus as it drove up I-35 in October 2020, forcing the bus to a crawl and the campaign to cancel events in San Marcos and Austin. The sixth "Trump Train" defendant, Eliazar Cisneros, was found liable of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871. He was ordered to pay $10,000 in compensatory damages to the bus driver and $30,000 in punitive damages to the plaintiffs.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

