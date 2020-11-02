Pro-Trump caravans are crowding freeways, sometimes forcing gridlock

Before the 2018 midterm elections, President Trump warned of caravans of migrants coming up via Mexico. With just a few days until the 2020 election, Trump supporters are the ones forming caravans, taking to highways and freeways in large numbers to demonstrate their support for the president or make some other statement.
In New York and New Jersey, it doesn't really matter — Trump was never going to win there anyway. Indiana comedian Brent Terhune, pretending to have organized one real "Trump Train" rally, deadpanned, "We think the best way to show our support is to create traffic. If we can make somebody late for something, then we've shown our support."
The real goal for most caravan participants seems to be a visual show of strength amid dire polling for Trump. But police are preparing for chaos and confrontations on Election Day, and already "early voting has been marred by accusations of voter intimidation and unease around the polls, including many reports of caravans of honking vehicles flying Trump flags at times blocking access to voting sites," The Washington Post reports. Actionable voter intimidation includes people confronting voters in official or military-style uniforms outside polling places or "poll watchers" following voters or aggressively challenging or threatening them. Peter Weber
Morning Consult released its final pre–Election Day tracking polls early Monday, and they had mostly good news for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. According to the polls, Biden is above 50 percent in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, and is narrowly ahead of President Trump — but within the margin of error — in North Carolina, Georgia, and Arizona, plus tied in Texas. If — and this is a big if — Biden wins just the states where he is outside the margin of error, he will almost certainly be the next president.
Nationally, Biden leads Trump by 8 percentage points, 51.9 percent to 43.9 percent, and Democrats have a 7-point edge in the generic congressional ballot, Morning Consult found. The pollster also found the Democratic Senate candidates leading in Colorado, Michigan, and North Carolina, the GOP candidate leading in Alabama, Kentucky, and Texas, and the races in Arizona, Georgia, and South Carolina within the margin of error.
Morning Consult's national results are from surveys conducted among 14,663 likely voters Oct. 29- 31, and the margin of error is ± 1 percentage points. The state-level polling was conducted Oct. 22-31 between 727 to 4,451 likely voters in each state, and the margin of error is between ± 2 points to ± 4 points. Peter Weber
Since becoming U.S. attorney general, William Barr "has been in the news constantly, and almost never for good reasons," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "In just the past few months, he has, among other things, sown distrust in mail-in voting and also dismissed public health measures in the middle of a pandemic, in the grossest possible way."
Strikingly, when President Trump nominated Barr 18 months ago, "the news was basically greeted with relief" there would finally be an "adult in the room," Oliver said. "Look, not only is being an adult an absurdly low bar to set for the highest levels of government, but it also implies that the main problem with Trump is that he is childish. And I know that it makes for a fun balloon now and again, but at its core, 'I wish that white nationalist with an authoritarian streak would act his age' is sort of missing the point here."
It's also "worth remembering, some adults are a--holes, and Barr is very much one of them," Oliver said. "But he is also very much more: He is a driven, deeply moralistic man with extreme views on executive power, actually making him one of the more dangerous figures in the Trump administration — which I know is saying something. But if Trump gets a second term, Barr is only going to be more dangerous going forward." He ran through Barr's lifelong "veneration of authority," fervent belief "in something known as the unitary executive theory," and why he could only "fully test his belief that the president answers to absolutely nobody" when Trump was elected.
"And while Trump has been grumbling lately that Barr should have done more to punish his political enemies, when it comes to playing defense for Trump, Barr has been relentless," Oliver said. Trump may be "Barr's dream president, someone who is the ideal vessel for Barr's decades-long pursuit of a unitary executive," and if they get a second term to pursue their "case that a moral order must be imposed, and by force," it will be "very, very dangerous" for America. Because "Barr isn't just fighting to give the president power on principle, he wants to give this president power so he will use it against the people that Barr thinks are ruining society," he said. There's a bit of NSFW language. Watch below. Peter Weber
Tropical Storm Eta is expected to become a hurricane early Monday morning, with forecasters saying it will likely make its way to the Nicaraguan coast by early Tuesday.
As of late Sunday night, Eta — the 28th named Atlantic storm of the season — had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was 185 miles east of the Nicaragua-Honduras border, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Eta is moving westward at 13 mph.
Forecasters say Eta could cause extensive damage, with 15 to 25 inches of rain predicted for parts of central and northern Nicaragua and much of Honduras, The Associated Press reports, and 35 inches possible in isolated areas. Jamaica, eastern Guatemala, and southern Belize are all bracing for heavy rain as well. Catherine Garcia
Samantha Whiting wanted to show her appreciation for the man who saved her daughter this summer when she was caught in a riptide, and although she only knew his first name and where he lived, Whiting was determined to track him down.
The incident occurred in August, when Whiting and her 10-year-old daughter, Hayley, were at the beach in Monterey, California. Samantha went into the water to try to save her daughter, but was struggling. Bystander Kevin Cozzi heard their screams, and raced into the waves to help. He was able to get Hayley to safety, with some assistance from a lifeguard. "He saved us," Samantha told ABC30. "If it wasn't for him coming to grab her from me, there's no way we both would have made it."
The Whitings only learned Kevin's first name and that he lived in Merced, California. They were visiting Monterey, and when they returned to their home in Texas, the family decided to find Cozzi so they could once again let him know how grateful they were for his help. "He's one of the biggest heroes I've ever met," Hayley said. Last week, Samantha made a post on the Facebook group Merced Neighborhood Watch, and within hours, she was talking to Cozzi.
Cozzi and his fiancée had to postpone their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Whitings decided to launch a GoFundMe to help them have the wedding of their dreams. Both Samantha and Hayley have been invited to the wedding, set for next fall, and look forward to once again thanking Cozzi in person. He is thankful for their fundraiser, but told ABC30, "That girl being saved was enough for me." Catherine Garcia
At a rally in Florida on Sunday night, President Trump suggested he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, soon after the election. Trump may have been just playing to the crowd, which had started chanting "Fire Fauci!" "Don't tell anybody, but let me wait till a little bit after the election, please," Trump responded, after a pause. "I appreciate the advice." But he also just issued an executive order that could allow him to fire nonpartisan civil servants like Fauci without cause or recourse.
Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has publicly questioned the Trump administration's response to the third sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and Trump's favorite new herd-immunity-touting doctor, but polls also show Fauci is far more trusted on the pandemic than Trump or the White House. Trump has been openly critical of Fauci for weeks.
If Trump wins a second term, he and his allies are planning what "would amount to a purge of any Cabinet member who has crossed the president, refused to mount investigations he has demanded, or urged him to take a different, more strict tack on the coronavirus response," Politico reports. "Already, the White House and administration officials have started to vet names of health care experts who could take over the agencies running many elements of the government's pandemic response and overseeing the country's health insurance system, according to two Republicans close to the White House." Read more about the possible purge at Politico. Peter Weber
"Joe Biden heads into Election Day with a unique coalition and multiple paths to victory against President Donald Trump — but some Democrats can hardly believe the polls, haunted by the ghosts of 2016," NBC News reports. Jesse Ferguson, Hillary Clinton's 2016 deputy national press secretary, describes the mood among many Democrats as "a blend of confidence that this election is very different than the last one, and dread." Many Trump supporters remain convinced he can pull off another big upset.
"And indeed — although nobody needs any reminders of this after 2016 — Trump can win," Nate Silver says at FiveThirtyEight. "All the election models are bullish on Biden, but they are united in that a Trump win is still plausible despite his seemingly steep deficit in polls." Almost all forecasts expect Biden to win the popular vote, and FiveThirtyEight gives Biden an 89 percent shot at winning the Electoral College, but "Trump's chances in our forecast are about 10 percent and not zero," Silver noted.
If Trump significantly over-performs his polls and wins Pennsylvania, for example, "Biden does have some paths to victory" but he goes "from favorite to underdog," Silver said. And "if Biden wins the popular vote by 2 to 3 percentage points, the Electoral College is roughly a toss-up. But if Biden wins the popular vote by less than 2 points, Trump is a fairly heavy favorite to win the election. Even popular vote margins of up to 6 points are not entirely safe for Biden if his votes are distributed in exactly the wrong way." Biden's current national polling lead, according to FiveThirtyEight, is 8.5 percentage points.
Polling and electoral forecast sites aren't "giving" Biden an 89 percent chance of winning — "we aren't giving anybody anything," Silver said. Instead, his site is "mapping uncertainty," and you don't know everything you don't know. "Systematic polling errors do occur, and it’s hard to predict them ahead of time or to anticipate the reasons in advance," he added. Read more, including numerous charts, at FiveThirtyEight. Peter Weber
For the first time in 100 years, researchers spotted the Voeltzkow's chameleon in northwestern Madagascar, its natural habitat.
In a paper published Friday in the Salamandra journal, researchers from Germany and Madagascar wrote that they saw several living Voeltzkow's chameleons during a recent expedition, including, for the first time, the female of the species. Females, The Associated Pressreports, display "particularly colorful patterns during pregnancy, when encountering males, and when stressed."
It's believed that Voeltzkow's chameleons live only for a few months, during the rainy season. This, and the fact that their habitats are threatened by fires and deforestation, made it difficult for researchers to find and study them. It was a major accomplishment to track down the chameleons, the scientists wrote in their paper. "Rediscoveries of 'lost' species are very important as they provide crucial data for conservation measures and also bring some hope amidst the biodiversity crisis." Catherine Garcia