Biden says to defeat the coronavirus, 'we've first got to beat Donald Trump'

With two days to go before the election, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden went to Pennsylvania on Sunday, a battleground state that President Trump won by just 44,000 votes in 2016.

Polls show Biden with a lead of about 5 percentage points in Pennsylvania, and both candidates have been holding events across the state. Biden is courting voters by sharing three messages: that he will bring back the economy, slow the spread of the coronavirus, and have a non-tumultuous presidency. It's time for Trump to "pack his bags and go home," Biden said during an evening event in Philadelphia. "We're done with the chaos, with the tweets, with the anger, the hate, the failure, the irresponsibility. The truth is, to beat the virus, we've first got to beat Donald Trump."

Biden also brought up an incident that took place on Friday in Texas, when motorists with Trump 2020 flags surrounded a Biden campaign bus and allegedly tried to run it off the road. Trump, who retweeted video of the episode, has "no sense of empathy, no sense of concern," Biden said. Trump responded to an FBI investigation of the incident by arguing "these patriots did nothing wrong."

During an earlier event at a Philadelphia church, Biden said Trump "failed to protect this nation," and in two days, "we could put an end to a presidency that fanned the flames of hate." He declared that Trump is "terrified of what is going to happen in Pennsylvania. He knows that the people of Pennsylvania get to have their say — if you have your say, he doesn't stand a chance."

Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), are holding multiple events in Pennsylvania on Monday, and the day will end with Biden appearing at a Pittsburgh rally with Lady Gaga and Harris attending a Philadelphia concert with John Legend. Catherine Garcia