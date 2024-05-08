Trump's partly stormy day in court

Porn actress Stormy Daniels testified in graphic detail about her 2006 encounter with the former president

Donald Trump in Manhattan courtroom
The sordid testimony could give Trump "solid grounds to appeal if he is found guilty"
(Image credit: Win McNamee / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Stormy Daniels, the porn actress at the heart of former President Donald Trump's ongoing hush-money trial, took the stand Tuesday, testifying in sometimes graphic detail about a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump. Judge Juan Merchan reprimanded Trump, who denies having sex with Daniels, for glowering and "cursing audibly" during her testimony. But the former president got good news later Tuesday when U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon indefinitely postponed another one of his four criminal trials, for illegally retaining and hiding top secret documents.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

