How could Trump ending a VA mortgage program leave veterans on the streets?

Vets could face foreclosure as a result of the White House's actions

The Trump administration has ended a program that served as a key lifeline for veterans, and many military and Department of Veterans Affairs advocates are worried that it could lead to more veterans foreclosing on their homes. The VA Servicing Purchase Program (VASP) was enacted by the Biden administration to help veterans avoid foreclosure by rolling their missed mortgage payments into low-interest loans.

But without the VASP, which has reportedly helped 17,000 vets avoid foreclosure, some veterans are concerned that they could have trouble meeting their next home payment.

