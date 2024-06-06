'Diplomacy and symbolism matter tremendously'

'Ukraine's peace summit could be a game-changer'

P. Michael McKinley at The Hill

Ukraine "urgently needs the strongest possible reaffirmation of the West's diplomatic, security and economic support," says P. Michael McKinley. Wars "are not won only on the battlefield," and "political and diplomatic support for Ukraine also require reinforcement." The upcoming peace summit in Switzerland and NATO summit in Washington, D.C., offers an "unparalleled opportunity to do so." It may be the "last opportunity this year to galvanize wider international opinion about the global implications of the conflict in Ukraine."

'Note to Fed: It's okay to cut interest rates now'

Jim Parrott and Mark Zandi at The Washington Post

The Federal Reserve should "declare victory in its war on inflation and cut interest rates," Jim Parrott and Mark Zandi say. The Fed's ongoing rate hikes "have helped cool inflation, but its insistence on keeping rates higher for longer is based on a serious misjudgment" in homeownership that "threatens to do unnecessary harm to the economy." Beyond this, the Fed is "basing its ongoing higher-for-longer strategy on a misunderstanding of what's actually driving the high cost of homeownership."

'D-Day: The heroes who changed history'

New York Post editorial board

The "countless films, TV specials and documentaries" about D-Day are "entirely warranted, and still don't fully capture the heroism" of those soldiers, says the New York Post editorial board. Describing them as the Greatest Generation "seems faint praise," and the "insane opening scene of 'Saving Private Ryan' and second episode of 'Band of Brothers' only begin to capture the chaos." Americans should "appreciate our great good fortune, that we stand on the shoulders of such giants."

'The only route to victory for Biden'

Liam Kerr at CNN

President Joe Biden's biggest reelection obstacle is "not that polls show sharp declines in support among important Democratic demographic groups. It's denying this reality," says Liam Kerr. Biden's executive action on immigration "gives hope that he is taking the blinders off and course-correcting." But "more must be done." The White House should "admit the polling is correct, because if Biden is winning, there is little need to change course. But Biden is not winning."

