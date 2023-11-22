'Ukraine broke the blockade'

'Resuming grain shipments is a major advance in a Ukrainian counteroffensive'

Jillian Kay Melchior in The Wall Street Journal

Ukraine's 2023 counteroffensive might appear stalled, says Jillian Kay Melchior in The Wall Street Journal. "But critics are looking by land when they should also be looking by sea." Ukraine has scored "maritime wins," with its sea drones and missiles destroying 15 Russian ships and "piercing Russia's Black Sea blockade." This has forced "the Russian navy into retreat." Denying "Russia the ability to operate" with impunity has made the Black Sea safe for grain ships again.

'It was Hamas that broke the cease-fire'

Bret Stephens in The New York Times

The "Cease-Fire Now Crowd" is overlooking something, says Bret Stephens in The New York Times. As Hillary Clinton noted on "The View," "there was a cease-fire on Oct. 6 that Hamas broke by their barbaric assault on peaceful civilians." Protesters insist Israel, which just agreed to a four-day truce, must end the war entirely because its Gaza bombing has killed Palestinian civilians, including children. But if Israel can "save those kids" by making peace, so can Hamas.

'I'm not the only one reevaluating how I spend the holidays'

Nedra Rhone in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The pandemic gave us at least one reason to be thankful, says Nedra Rhone in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It made it OK to "give ourselves permission to stay out of the frenzy" during the holidays. In 2020, "I departed from the Thanksgiving tradition” of massive family gatherings and instead "feasted on roast duck" with just my daughter. It felt good. If stressing out and "cooking for days" doesn't feel right, "feel empowered to try something new."

'Turkey's appeal is limited'

Justin Fox at Bloomberg

Turkey can "be magnificent eating," says Justin Fox at Bloomberg. "But the ever-multiplying experiments with brining and deep-frying and sous-viding" show "how hard it is to get just right." That might explain why per capita consumption peaked decades ago. Even though 90% of us will eat some for Thanksgiving, turkey remains "a niche protein, miles behind the Big Three of chicken, beef, and pork." That's why you don't find turkey burgers at the drive-thru.

