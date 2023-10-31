'Unstaffed railway ticket offices leave us at the mercy of faltering machines'

Why railway ticket offices are here to stay

Ross Clark for The Spectator

The government has made the "right decision" in U-turning on the closure of England's railway station ticket offices, partly because "the technology employed by rail companies seems to be increasingly defective", says Ross Clark in The Spectator. "Twice in recent months I have arrived at ticket barriers with a perfectly valid ticket only to find it refusing to let me through," says Clark. "To have stations which have ticket barriers but which are entirely unstaffed will deliver us into a dystopian world where we are at the mercy of faltering machines."

The Times view on the Covid inquiry: Best Disinfectant

The Times editorial board

"Monday’s hearing of the Covid-19 inquiry cannot have been easy viewing for Boris Johnson," says The Times leader as the former PM has a "keen sense of history and his place in it". Unfortunately for Johnson, the evidence produced so far in the official investigation "suggests that a favourable write-up in future histories" of his performance during the pandemic "appears increasingly remote".

Labour calling for a ceasefire would achieve nothing. So why should it tear itself apart over this?

Polly Toynbee for The Guardian

For Keir Starmer, calling for a "ceasefire" in the Israel-Hamas war "would have been his easier option", says Polly Toynbee in The Guardian. But as someone who expects to be prime minister next year, "breaking ranks with all Britain's allies would be frivolous for the brief gain of posturing for something unachievable". Indeed, Toynbee says, "most Britons want the UK to take a mediator's neutrality" over the conflict.

The one where Chandler Bing's impenetrable job defined a generation

Emma Jacobs for the Financial Times

"The aspirations and frustrations of the white-collar worker have been depicted by great fictional characters in novels and on the screen," says Emma Jacobs in The Financial Times. But to that "pantheon of office drones must surely be added Friends’ sardonic Chandler Bing". Compared to the other characters, Chandler's office-worker profession "seemed void of purpose", yet he approached it with a "stoicism" that "more broadly reflects Gen X's tacit acceptance of their lot".