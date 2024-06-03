'What my colleagues and I have witnessed is in no way a security crisis'

'There's no 'invasion' at the US-Mexico border. I know. I design our ports of entry'

Eddie Jones at USA Today

"There are challenges" within the immigration system, says Eddie Jones, but there are "no caravans, no invasions, no surges." Rather, it is a "crisis of human suffering and is due to the inaction of our elected officials, who have no incentive to turn off their fundraising faucet." The border problem "cannot be solved by narrow-minded, 3,000-year-old thinking." China, for example, "built the Great Wall to keep people out; it failed to achieve its presumed goal."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Democrats are taking Latinos for granted'

Luis Miranda at The Washington Post

Many Democrats "believe that Latinos behave like other elements of the party's base: as something of a bloc, with widely shared experiences of oppression," says Luis Miranda. But Latino politics are "far more complicated than that." While they do lean Democratic, Latinos "are not automatically Democratic voters. They are persuadable swing voters, and that single misconception is hurting President Biden and his party." The upcoming election is "not about Trump gaining support as much as Biden losing it — at least for now."

Read more

'The real value of the Negro Leagues can't be captured in statistics'

Doug Glanville at The Atlantic

MLB has combined Negro League statistics with its own record books, and "some are hailing this change as a long-overdue honor for the Negro Leagues, but I think that gets it backwards," says Doug Glanville. It's the MLB that is "honored by the inclusion" of Negro League players. But the Negro League "was never defined by statistics." The league's players "found a way to navigate the injustice of segregation, turning it into a means of self-empowerment."

Read more

'Silicon Valley's coming energy crisis'

Peter Huntsman at The Wall Street Journal

The campaign to eliminate fossil fuels "is on a collision course with the artificial intelligence revolution," says Peter Huntsman. But the irony is that "Big Tech helped give life to climate catastrophism and has advocated a net-zero energy transition." Silicon Valley has "financed the political and cultural movement against the extraction, refinement and transportation of fossil fuels," and now these tech leaders "will have to fight to fuel their latest innovations," despite the "high financial and societal costs of their policies."

Read more