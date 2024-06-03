'What my colleagues and I have witnessed is in no way a security crisis'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'There's no 'invasion' at the US-Mexico border. I know. I design our ports of entry'
Eddie Jones at USA Today
"There are challenges" within the immigration system, says Eddie Jones, but there are "no caravans, no invasions, no surges." Rather, it is a "crisis of human suffering and is due to the inaction of our elected officials, who have no incentive to turn off their fundraising faucet." The border problem "cannot be solved by narrow-minded, 3,000-year-old thinking." China, for example, "built the Great Wall to keep people out; it failed to achieve its presumed goal."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Democrats are taking Latinos for granted'
Luis Miranda at The Washington Post
Many Democrats "believe that Latinos behave like other elements of the party's base: as something of a bloc, with widely shared experiences of oppression," says Luis Miranda. But Latino politics are "far more complicated than that." While they do lean Democratic, Latinos "are not automatically Democratic voters. They are persuadable swing voters, and that single misconception is hurting President Biden and his party." The upcoming election is "not about Trump gaining support as much as Biden losing it — at least for now."
'The real value of the Negro Leagues can't be captured in statistics'
Doug Glanville at The Atlantic
MLB has combined Negro League statistics with its own record books, and "some are hailing this change as a long-overdue honor for the Negro Leagues, but I think that gets it backwards," says Doug Glanville. It's the MLB that is "honored by the inclusion" of Negro League players. But the Negro League "was never defined by statistics." The league's players "found a way to navigate the injustice of segregation, turning it into a means of self-empowerment."
'Silicon Valley's coming energy crisis'
Peter Huntsman at The Wall Street Journal
The campaign to eliminate fossil fuels "is on a collision course with the artificial intelligence revolution," says Peter Huntsman. But the irony is that "Big Tech helped give life to climate catastrophism and has advocated a net-zero energy transition." Silicon Valley has "financed the political and cultural movement against the extraction, refinement and transportation of fossil fuels," and now these tech leaders "will have to fight to fuel their latest innovations," despite the "high financial and societal costs of their policies."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Why Hunter Biden is in court again
In The Spotlight Republicans expected to make hay from Biden Junior's latest legal entanglement
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Iran at the nuclear crossroads
The Explainer Officials 'openly threatening' to build nuclear bomb, as watchdog finds large increase in enriched uranium stockpile
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
What next for South Africa?
Today's Big Question Turbulent coalition talks 'could decide between two very different directions' for the country
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Why Hunter Biden is in court again
In The Spotlight Republicans expected to make hay from Biden Junior's latest legal entanglement
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Should US weapons be used against Russian targets?
Today's Big Question Biden gives secret permission for strikes
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'We have to stop enjoying our hate so much'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Trump guilty on all counts in hush money case
Speed Read A New York jury found the former president guilty of a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump's conviction: an electoral rallying call?
Talking Point America's political fabric 'fundamentally altered' by guilty verdict, but that may not matter come 5 November
By Jamie Timson, The Week UK Published
-
'How many people will vote for RFK Jr. as a protest against the real choices?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Can RFK Jr. qualify for the debates?
The Explainer How a third-party candidate could get on stage with Biden and Trump
By David Faris Published
-
Detroit sees population growth for the first time in decades
Under The Radar Does this mean the Motor City is on a comeback?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published