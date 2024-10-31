Supreme Court allows purge of Virginia voter rolls

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is purging some 1,600 people from state voter rolls days before the election

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump
The 'specter of immigrants voting illegally has been a main part of the political messaging this year'
(Image credit: Steve Helber / AP Photo)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday gave Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) permission to purge some 1,600 people from state voter rolls days before the election, overruling two lower courts that had ordered the voters to be reregistered. The Supreme Court's order was unsigned, but the three liberal justices dissented, saying they would have denied Virginia's emergency appeal.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

