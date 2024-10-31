Supreme Court allows purge of Virginia voter rolls
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is purging some 1,600 people from state voter rolls days before the election
What happened
The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday gave Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) permission to purge some 1,600 people from state voter rolls days before the election, overruling two lower courts that had ordered the voters to be reregistered. The Supreme Court's order was unsigned, but the three liberal justices dissented, saying they would have denied Virginia's emergency appeal.
Who said what
Youngkin signed an order in August to "expedite the removal of registered voters whose driver's license applications indicated or suggested that they were not U.S. citizens," The Washington Post said. U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles ruled he couldn't do a systematic purge this close to an election because it clearly violated the 90-day "quiet period" stipulated in the National Voter Registration Act. "It is not happenstance that this executive order was announced on the 90th day," she said in court.
The "specter of immigrants voting illegally has been a main part of the political messaging this year" from Donald Trump and other Republicans, "even though such voting is rare in American elections," The Associated Press said. Youngkin called Wednesday's decision a "victory for commonsense and election fairness." He "bristled at the suggestion" that legal voters were "cut off" the rolls, the Post said, arguing that the eligible U.S. citizens caught up in the purge can use Virginia's same-day registration process to cast a provisional ballot.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Cutting 1,600 of Virginia's 6 million registered voters won't tip the presidential race like 2000's Bush v. Gore ruling, but the Supreme Court is being asked to weigh in a lot this election and "dividing along partisan lines in a partisan election dispute six days before Nov. 5 — while providing zero explanation — is a little ominous," said The Economist's Steven Mazie.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
'Shale is crucial to the US economy'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - October 31, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - cosplayer-in-chief, one more gaffe for the road, and more
By The Week US Published
-
What is the next Tory leader up against?
Today's Big Question Kemi Badenoch or Robert Jenrick will have to unify warring factions and win back disillusioned voters – without alienating the centre ground
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
'Shale is crucial to the US economy'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Donald Trump sees himself as 'protector' of Israel
The Explainer What does that mean for the war in Gaza?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'Empowered' Steve Bannon released from prison
Speed Read Bannon was set free a week before Election Day and quickly returned to his right-wing podcast to promote Trump
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The GOP is renewing its focus on the abortion pill
In the Spotlight Three Republican-led states are taking another crack at suing the FDA over the abortion pill, mifepristone
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Canada accuses top Modi ally of directing Sikh attacks
Speed Read Indian Home Minister Amit Shah was allegedly behind a campaign of violence and intimidation targeting Sikh separatists
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Harris makes closing case in huge rally at DC's Ellipse
Speed Read The Democratic nominee asked voters to "turn the page" on Trump's "division" and "chaos"
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump promises a rollback of the green energy revolution
The Explainer A pro-fossil fuel agenda dominates the GOP nominee's climate change policies
By David Faris Published
-
Kamala Harris offers continuity on NATO, Ukraine
Hers is a sharp contrast to Donald Trump's approach
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published