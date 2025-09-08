Voting: Trump's ominous war on mail ballots

Donald Trump wants to sign an executive order banning mail-in ballots for the 2026 midterms

A ballot envelope
Now "the power-drunk president" is signaling that "his Big Lie isn't just about a past election but a pretext for what he could do to disrupt the next one."
(Image credit: Getty Images)
"The big lie is back," said Jackie Calmes in the Los Angeles Times, and it's "coming for American elections." Declaring mail ballots "corrupt," President Trump vowed last month to issue an executive order to eliminate them to "help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections." The Constitution clearly states that the "Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections...shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof." But Trump promised to "lead a movement" to ban mail voting—and "highly inaccurate" electronic voting machines. His eruption followed his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a "master manipulator" who assured his "useful idiot" he'd won big in 2020 but was robbed by mail-in voting fraud. Trump, of course, has always insisted he actually won that election, and tried to overturn it. Now "the power-drunk president" is signaling that "his Big Lie isn't just about a past election but a pretext for what he could do to disrupt the next one."

Trump's posturing is "unlikely to amount to much," said Aaron Blake in CNN.com. Trump claimed that states are "merely an 'agent' for the Federal Government" in elections, but that "rather novel take on the Constitution" would face immediate challenges if he tried to follow through. Besides, Republicans might not support Trump's war on voting by mail, said Naomi Lim in the Washington Examiner. Historically, Republicans have been more likely to vote by mail—a pattern reversed by the Covid pandemic in 2020. But since then, Republicans have successfully invested "time and money encouraging GOP voters" to cast ballots in this convenient way.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

