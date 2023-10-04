'We are witnessing the endgame of a tired government'

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Mad, bad and dangerous to know: we are witnessing the Tories' final descent into absurdity

Rafael Behr for The Guardian



The Conservative conference has been a "festival of complaint" by a party that is "no longer serious about government", writes Rafael Behr for The Guardian. The Tories "don’t like a country that is shaped by 13 years of their rule" but "prefer not to take responsibility", so "have developed a keen reflex for diverting blame". This "spectacle" is "not just the endgame of a tired government" but also "the late stages of moral and intellectual putrefaction".

Read more

Suella Braverman's Tory conference speech was superb for its blunt honesty

The Sun Says



The Left "loathe her", and Suella Braverman's conference performance "showed why", says The Sun's leader article. The home secretary "nailed the complacency and denial at the heart of Labour’s facile approach to mass illegal immigration", in a speech that was "superb for its blunt honesty". Her critics "need only look at the vast numbers pouring illegally across the borders of the EU or America, as well as ours, to know she is right", the paper argues.

Read more

Nato won't win a long war in Ukraine

Thomas Fazi on UnHerd

An "Afghanistan-style conflict could cripple Europe", warns Thomas Fazi. The Ukraine war "is perceived as an existential struggle" not only by Kiev, he writes for UnHerd, "but also by Russia and the US", who "know that the outcome of this conflict will have massive geopolitical ramifications". For both, "military defeat" is "not an option", but neither is a settlement that may be interpreted as "defeat". And "if American military assistance starts to wane", Europe "will need to carry more of the burden".

Read more

The Republican Party is an unserious mess

Rex Huppke for USA Today

The Republican Party's House Members are "clearly engaged in a civil war between far-right extremists and what passes these days for moderate Republicans", writes Rex Huppke for USA Today, "with 'moderate' meaning slightly less extreme". In causing "disarray" by "ousting their own speaker", as Donald Trump was "targeting an innocent law clerk and sitting in his own fraud trial", the GOP shattered "any illusions" that America has two "functioning" political parties.

Read more