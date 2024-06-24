'Climate protests should be pro-humanity'

'Maybe don't spray paint Stonehenge'

Tyler Austin Harper at The Atlantic

The spray painting of Stonehenge is "yet another example of environmental activism that produces more rancor over its means than focus on its message," says Tyler Austin Harper. The incident "seems to reflect a once-fringe belief that is now creeping into the mainstream," and these activists "pin the blame for climate change on all of humanity." We "should be pursuing an environmental humanism, one that wants to defend both the planet and the human estate."

'Wes Moore's marijuana pardons are a model for the country'

The Washington Post editorial board

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's (D) pardoning of low-level marijuana offenses is a "good example of clemency done properly," says The Washington Post editorial board. Moore "appears to be thinking along the same lines in a state that has already done what the federal government is on the road to doing." While "no one is getting out of prison as a result of the pardons," Moore's decision is "still significant, both symbolically and substantively."

'Is this the worst idea Trump has ever had? Almost'

Dean Obeidallah at CNN

Donald Trump recently "shared with the crowd his 'Hunger Games'-themed idea of pitting migrants against each other in physical combat," says Dean Obeidallah. Trump's idea was that "despite the toughness of the professional UFC fighters, the migrants coming to America are actually stronger, tougher and more dangerous." He "wants his supporters to view migrants as a threat from which only he can protect them," and the proposal is "simply more evidence of Trump's depravity."

'The misdirection of the Hunter verdict'

Peter Van Buren at The American Conservative

Hunter Biden is "fully guilty, no doubt, confirmed by the rapid three-hour turnaround decision reached by the jury," but the "problem is that misdirection" from his laptop, says Peter Van Buren. The saga of Hunter has "credibility now in that in the course of the Hunter gun trial the contents of his laptop were validated by the FBI as real." The president was "at least a passive participant in the scheme, maybe more than that."

