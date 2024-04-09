How will honeytrap scandal change Westminster?

Security procedures laid bare by spear phishing attack as focus shifts to 'political insider' being responsible

Mousetrap with a smartphone showing a dating app message
One Tory MP was blackmailed into giving out numbers of colleagues after sending explicit pictures to someone called Charlie on the dating app Grindr
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By The Week UK
published

Westminster continues to reel from the so-called honeytrap scandal, with debate raging as to whether it's the work of a hostile foreign state or a political insider.

Tory MP William Wragg went public last week to confirm he had been blackmailed into giving out numbers of colleagues after sending explicit pictures to someone called "Charlie" on the dating app Grindr. Wragg stood down last night from his roles as head of the Commons' public administration and constitutional affairs committee and vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers.

