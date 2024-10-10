What does James Cleverly's shock defeat mean for the Conservatives?

Tory leadership contest has moved to the right but a 'secret challenger' may lie in wait

James Cleverly
James Cleverly's elimination has denied Tory party members 'the chance to vote for someone focused on winning back voters from the Liberal Democrats'
(Image credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)
By
published

There were gasps when James Cleverly was eliminated from the Conservative leadership race yesterday. The shadow home secretary had been the favourite to replace Rishi Sunak, topping the ballot of MPs on Tuesday. But a day later he received only 37 votes, behind Kemi Badenoch on 42 and Robert Jenrick on 41.

"Team Cleverly" has been left with "an entire farmyard's-worth of egg on its face", said Paul Goodman in The Telegraph. There are several theories about what happened as party members are now left to choose between two right-wing candidates.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

