Why is Putin 'de-exonerating' Stalin's victims?

Russian president has 'insatiable impulse' to 'rewrite history', say commentators

Photo collage of Vladimir Putin, a statue of Joseph Stalin and barbed wire.
Russian authorities have for many decades exonerated people who were wronged during the Soviet era. Vladimir Putin has not only abandoned this programme but put it into reverse.

The president's move has puzzled many outside Russia but it's all part of his drive to rewrite his nation's history – his "insatiable itch to place memory of the Russian past under official control", said Tony Barber in the Financial Times.

