Will a purge help Starmer squelch his rebels?

New show of clout might leave the PM in a weaker position

Keir Starmer, against a dark backdrop
The PM's critics say that he has become detached from MPs
(Image credit: Nicolas Economou / NurPhoto / Getty Images)
Keir Starmer has tried to assert his waning authority by expelling four MPs from the Labour Party for "persistent breaches of party discipline".

Losing the party whip means the dismissed MPs will sit as independents in the House of Commons and will not be able to run as Labour candidates in the next election. The four are Rachael Maskell, who has been an MP for more than a decade, and Neil Duncan-Jordan, Brian Leishman and Chris Hinchcliff, who are newly elected. Three more Labour MPs were sacked from unpaid trade envoy roles. They "all appear to be surprised – and upset", said Sky News' political correspondent Tamara Cohen.

