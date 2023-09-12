Will Labour's election promises be exciting enough for voters?
New employment rights bill in its first 100 days in office should the party win power
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has vowed to win over voters at the next general election as she revealed Labour's vision to strengthen workers' rights.
Speaking at the TUC conference in Liverpool, Rayner gave a "cast iron commitment" to push through an employment rights bill in the party's first 100 days in office should Labour win power.
Labour's "New Deal for Working People" would include protections against unfair dismissal, a ban on zero-hour contracts, more flexible working and ending so-called "fire and rehire" practices. Rayner also promised to repeal the government's "vicious" anti-trade union laws, such as its controversial minimum service levels bill.
What did the papers say?
Labour has faced attacks over the summer from union leaders, who claim the party's plans to strengthen workers' rights have been "watered down".
This came as Labour leader Keir Starmer went on what party insiders have called the "smoked salmon and scrambled egg" offensive – an attempt to "woo corporate leaders" and fend off Conservative attacks that his party is anti-business, said the Financial Times (FT).
The paper reported that Labour had "diluted" plans to create a single "worker" status for all but the genuinely self-employed, in a bid to boost protections for gig economy workers. Instead, the party said it would consult on this policy after entering government. It also made changes to "day one" proposals on sick pay, parental leave and unfair dismissal.
Writing in The Sunday Times this weekend, Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, accused Labour of becoming a "Nineties tribute act" to former prime minister Tony Blair and said the party could not lead Britain out of decline unless it pursued bolder policies.
Over the summer, Starmer's Labour did articulate a "clear vision" for government: "everything will continue to be awful. Nothing will get better. Hope is for fools," said Adam Ramsay for Open Democracy. "And, most importantly, no one with wealth or power need worry themselves that any of either will be taken from them."
Labour seems to be eschewing vote-winning policies. Despite public sentiment, with two-thirds of voters favouring increased wealth taxes, Labour's shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, has emphasised her reluctance to pursue such policies. Similarly, while 63% of Britons believe taxes on the rich are too low, Starmer has expressed no intention to raise income tax for top earners, instead emphasising his goal of reducing taxes. But only 5% of voters believe the rich are taxed too much, continued Ramsay.
Other policies have been placed on the "scrapheap", such as Labour's Green New Deal and promises to replace Universal Credit and scrap the two-child benefit cap.
Some sections of the press regard Starmer's policy approach as "genius" in allowing Labour to adopt a narrative similar to the Tories. But it is also possible, said Ramsay, that the Labour leader "being such an obvious liar" by getting himself elected by his party on one set of promises and then "immediately breaking them" will provide the Conservatives with the ammunition they need to "successfully take him down".
But Labour looks set to reveal a more "meaty" agenda on workers' rights and trade union laws than many realise, said Sky News’ deputy political editor Sam Coates. It is this policy area that could become "one of the central dividing lines when voters compare Sunak and Starmer".
"Potentially the most far reaching and controversial change" is a pledge to reintroduce "fair pay agreements" in some sectors, beginning with adult social care. Yet one unnamed member of the shadow cabinet said they feared Labour was "not prepared to be exciting enough", reported Coates.
What next?
While there may still be internal division on policy, recent polling indicates strong public support for Labour's proposals, even among Conservative voters, said Labour List. This includes support for day-one protections against unfair dismissal, a ban on fire and rehire practices, rights for gig economy workers, and the elimination of zero-hours contracts.
Meanwhile, the Conservatives electoral chances appear to be on ever more shaky ground. According to new YouGov polling, more than half of voters say there are no circumstances in which they would consider backing the Conservatives at the next election, reported The Times.
