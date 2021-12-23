Harry and Meghan share the 1st photo of their daughter Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared the first official photo of their daughter Lilibet Diana.

A 2021 holiday card released Thursday showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and baby daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Harry and Meghan welcomed "Lili" in June. The picture released Thursday was taken over the summer, according to Page Six.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world," Harry and Meghan said. "Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family."

Harry and Meghan also said they had made donations to several organizations "that honor and protect families" for the holiday season, "from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released their 2021 family Christmas card, featuring the first photo of their daughter Lilibet Diana: pic.twitter.com/Oy577sFKXS — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) December 23, 2021

This was Harry and Meghan's first time sharing an official photo of their daughter. They named her in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, whose nickname is Lilibet.

A BBC report earlier this year claimed Queen Elizabeth II wasn't asked about the name beforehand, but a spokesperson for Prince Harry said at the time that "in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the names." They also gave her the middle name of Diana in honor of Harry's father, the late Princess Diana.

"She is more than we could have ever imagined," Harry and Meghan said in June after Lilibet's birth, "and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe."