Prince Harry's 'raw, unflinching' memoir Spare to be published in January

Prince Harry's potentially explosive new memoir officially has a release date.

Penguin Random House announced Thursday it will publish Spare, the new memoir by Prince Harry, on Jan. 10. "With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," the publisher said.

It was previously reported that the Duke of Sussex had a memoir in the works, raising questions about whether it would contain damaging revelations about the royal family in the wake of Harry's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview. In July, Page Six cited a publishing insider who said, "There's a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous."

But The New York Times reports, citing book industry executives, that Harry "has gotten cold feet about the memoir's contents at various points," and the Times notes that potential "attacks" on the royal family in the memoir could come across as "unseemly" in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Harry previously said in a statement he's writing the memoir "not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," and in telling his story, filled with the "highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned," he hopes to "show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

Penguin Random House Global CEO Markus Dohle also said that Harry shares his "remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing" in the book. Harry will be donating proceeds from Spare to British charities, according to the publisher.