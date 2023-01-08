Prince Harry says Buckingham Palace is behind 'heinous' articles about him and Meghan

Prince Harry is naming names, accusing his father, King Charles III, brother Prince William, and stepmother Camilla, the queen consort, of leaking to the press some of the "most heinous, horrible things" that have been printed about him and his wife, Meghan Markle.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex made the claims during an interview with Tom Bradby of the British network ITV, ahead of the Tuesday release of his new memoir, Spare. When an article in the British press about Harry or Meghan includes a "royal source," that is actually "the palace" itself, Harry said, "covering their tracks by being unnamed." They will "feed or have a conversation with the correspondent," he continued. "And that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story."

British tabloids "want to create as much conflict as possible," Harry declared, and "the saddest part of that is certain members of my family and the people that work for them are complicit in that conflict." His mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997 from injuries sustained in a car accident, which took place as the driver tried to get away from paparazzi. There are similarities between how the press treated Diana and how they treat the Sussexes, Harry said, and he told Bradby that he doesn't "want history to repeat itself. I do not want to be a single dad. And I certainly don't want my children to have a life without a mother or a father."

Harry said he has been trying to get his family to stop going to the press, and "every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and plantings of stories against me and my wife." Camilla is especially guilty of doing this, he added, as some of the things that have been printed "could only have been leaked" by her.

He does still believe there can be "reconciliation, but first there needs to be some accountability," Harry said. "You can't just continue to say to me that I'm delusional and paranoid when all the evidence is stacked up, because I was genuinely terrified about what is going to happen to me."

The Sussexes now live in Southern California, and Harry told Bradby he has been approached by Americans who ask him "how could you ever forgive your family for what they have done?" Forgiveness is "100 percent a possibility, because I would like to get my father back," Harry said. "I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don't recognize them, as much as they probably don't recognize me."

Buckingham Palace has not commented on Harry's interview, or any of the revelations he makes in Spare.