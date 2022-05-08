Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

6 impressive homes in Atlanta

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
May 8, 2022

Buckhead

House

Courtesy image

This five-bedroom 1926 Georgian-style estate is in the heart of residential Buckhead. The renovated, expanded house has high ceilings, arched windows and doors, hardwood floors, five fireplaces, a chef's kitchen, a wood-clad study with coffered ceilings and built-ins, and an owner's wing with walk-in closets, fireplace, and bathroom with double vanity and soaking tub.

House

The Week

The 1.3-acre property includes mature trees, a lawn, a landscaped brick courtyard with fountain, a guesthouse with laundry, kitchen, and attached garage, and a pool-ready yard. $4,650,000. Betsy Akers, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty, (404) 372-8144.

Druid Hills

House

Courtesy image

A home in the woods in town, this cedar-shingled three-bedroom is also walking distance from Emory University. The 1995 house features custom hardwood and masonry accents; a windowed spiral staircase; a double-height sitting room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace; a downstairs living room with woodstove, glass doors, and clerestory windows; and a modern open kitchen with windowed breakfast nook.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are a wraparound deck, wood and stone walkways, a stone patio, and a parking pad. $1,050,000. Bonneau Ansley, Ansley Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (404) 906-3161.

 Midtown

House

Courtesy image

Piedmont Park, Georgia Tech, and the Fox Theater are all convenient to this three-bedroom loft apartment. The updated 1951 unit has an open layout, high ceilings, exposed beams and ductwork, wide-plank white-oak floors, three bathrooms, chef's kitchen with waterfall island and walk-in pantry, mudroom with built-ins, bonus space with bar, and a balcony, and comes with three parking spaces and two storage units.

House

Courtesy image

Building amenities include a concierge, gym, sundeck, and pool. $949,900. Will Letton, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International, (404) 680-7866.

Highpoint

House

Courtesy image

Tucked into a leafy cul-de-sac, this six-bedroom modern farmhouse is near parks offering picnic areas, playgrounds, and nature trails. The 2019 home features an open chef's kitchen; a family room with glass doors to the patio; a main suite with vaulted ceiling, dual closets, and laundry; and a lower-level game room, gym, bar, and half-bath.

House

Courtesy image

The 1.3-acre lot has yards, trees, an in-ground pool and spa, and a covered outdoor kitchen and living-dining area with fireplace. $4,500,000. Katie McGuirk, Ansley Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (404) 808-0881.

Old Fourth Ward

House

Courtesy image

In one of Atlanta's most historic neighborhoods, this modern-industrial four-bedroom home is a short drive from Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth house and memorial, the Carter Presidential Library, and the BeltLine. The home has a three-story atrium; elevator; open main space with polished concrete floors, metal ducts, kitchen with oversize island, and fireplace; primary suite with 6-foot soaking tub and private balcony; five porches; and a roof deck.

House

Courtesy image

The xeriscaped lot includes a two-car garage with in-law suite. $1,299,900. Franklin Brockway, Keller Williams Realty, (404) 787-2253.

East Atlanta

House

Courtesy image

This painted-brick, three-bedroom bungalow is a short walk from East Atlanta Village shops and restaurants. The updated 1948 house features hardwood floors, arched doorways, crown molding, and exposed brick; rooms include an eat-in kitchen, wainscoted formal dining room with French doors to the back, living room with tiled fireplace, sunroom, and bright, skylit top-floor bedroom.

House

Courtesy image

A large back deck faces a yard with raised garden beds, a shed, and mature trees. $499,900. Tristain O'Donnell, Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, (678) 683-2849.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

