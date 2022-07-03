Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

6 captivating homes in the North Carolina Research Triangle

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
July 3, 2022

Raleigh

House

Courtesy image

Part of the North Ridge Country Club neighborhood, this four-bedroom home is just steps from the course. The 2021 Joseph Trojanowski-designed house has an open main floor divided by a stacked-stone gas fireplace, with a chef's kitchen featuring quartz counters and marble slab walls, and living and dining areas with wide-plank white-oak floors and retractable doors to a deck overlooking mature trees.

House

The Week

The 0.66-acre property includes a fenced grassy yard and a three-car garage. $2,675,000. Emily Aldrich Barbour, Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby's International Realty, (919) 417-7777.

Raleigh

House

Brittany Dolloff at Wicked Awesome 3

This 2020 three-bedroom in Wetherburn Woods was planned to leave a light footprint on its natural setting, with passive and shaded solar, low-flow fixtures, and LED lighting. Built of insulated concrete and reclaimed barn wood, it features oversize windows, multiple decks, a double-height main living space with radiant-heated polished concrete floors, and an open kitchen with exposed rafters and ducts and bamboo cabinets.

House

Brittany Dolloff at Wicked Awesome 3

The 3.68-acre wooded property has lawns, dry landscaping, a firepit, and a private pond. $2,425,000. Jenne Kendziora, Compass North Carolina, (919) 609-5786.

Wake Forest

House

Courtesy image

Currently the Lion's Gate bed and breakfast, this 11-bedroom American foursquare in the historic district could also be a single-family home with two attached apartments. The 1901 house, expanded in the 1950s and renovated in 2006, retains its 10-foot ceilings, molding, wainscoting, leaded glass windows, and formal dining, breakfast, and public rooms, with updated utilities, kitchen, baths, and elevator.

House

Courtesy image

The 0.75-acre wooded lot includes fountain courtyards, lawns, and a gazebo; downtown is walking distance. $1,750,000. Lori Walls, Allen Tate/ Luxury Portfolio International, (919) 931-0024.

Chapel Hill

House

Courtesy image

This three-bedroom 1908 Southern Colonial is next to the University of North Carolina. Renovated in harmony with its period, the house preserves formal rooms with detailed millwork and a living room with coffered ceilings that connects to a billiards room, and includes a wine cellar, a modern gym, a chef's kitchen, and French doors to the rear terrace.

House

Courtesy image

The landscaped 1.2-acre lot is a certified wildlife habitat planted with magnolia and crape myrtle trees. $4,250,000. Viki Pace-Morris, Fonville Morisey Realty/Luxury Portfolio International, (919) 593-5190.

Durham

House

Courtesy image

Set in the Hills of Rosemont, this five-bedroom home stands among leafy streets and landscaped lots, with golf and trails nearby. The 2006 house features high ceilings hung with Murano and antique Italian chandeliers, a gourmet kitchen with Brescia marble counters and butler's pantry, a home theater, a 1,100-gallon saltwater aquarium, and a stone-walled, vaulted indoor patio with saltwater pool.

House

Courtesy image

The 12.5-acre property includes lawns, gardens, a pair of two-car garages, and a fenced yard abutting federal forests. $6,195,000. Mollie Owen, Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby's International Realty, (919) 602-2713.

Chapel Hill

House

Courtesy image

This 1962 midcentury-modern four-bedroom home stands on a 0.3-acre corner lot in Colony Woods. Recently renovated with new lighting, hardware, paint, carpeting, and appliances, it includes a living room with a slanted, high ceiling, wall of windows, and exposed, painted beams; a family room with fireplace; a modern eat-in kitchen; and a dining room.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are a patio and front and back yards with grass, hardwood trees, and gardening space; a neighborhood pool and playground are nearby. $495,000. Michele K. Burris, Local Market Realty, (919) 442-8619. 

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine.

