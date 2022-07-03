6 captivating homes in the North Carolina Research Triangle

Raleigh

Part of the North Ridge Country Club neighborhood, this four-bedroom home is just steps from the course. The 2021 Joseph Trojanowski-designed house has an open main floor divided by a stacked-stone gas fireplace, with a chef's kitchen featuring quartz counters and marble slab walls, and living and dining areas with wide-plank white-oak floors and retractable doors to a deck overlooking mature trees.

The 0.66-acre property includes a fenced grassy yard and a three-car garage. $2,675,000. Emily Aldrich Barbour, Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby's International Realty, (919) 417-7777.

Raleigh

This 2020 three-bedroom in Wetherburn Woods was planned to leave a light footprint on its natural setting, with passive and shaded solar, low-flow fixtures, and LED lighting. Built of insulated concrete and reclaimed barn wood, it features oversize windows, multiple decks, a double-height main living space with radiant-heated polished concrete floors, and an open kitchen with exposed rafters and ducts and bamboo cabinets.

The 3.68-acre wooded property has lawns, dry landscaping, a firepit, and a private pond. $2,425,000. Jenne Kendziora, Compass North Carolina, (919) 609-5786.

Wake Forest

Currently the Lion's Gate bed and breakfast, this 11-bedroom American foursquare in the historic district could also be a single-family home with two attached apartments. The 1901 house, expanded in the 1950s and renovated in 2006, retains its 10-foot ceilings, molding, wainscoting, leaded glass windows, and formal dining, breakfast, and public rooms, with updated utilities, kitchen, baths, and elevator.

The 0.75-acre wooded lot includes fountain courtyards, lawns, and a gazebo; downtown is walking distance. $1,750,000. Lori Walls, Allen Tate/ Luxury Portfolio International, (919) 931-0024.

Chapel Hill

This three-bedroom 1908 Southern Colonial is next to the University of North Carolina. Renovated in harmony with its period, the house preserves formal rooms with detailed millwork and a living room with coffered ceilings that connects to a billiards room, and includes a wine cellar, a modern gym, a chef's kitchen, and French doors to the rear terrace.

The landscaped 1.2-acre lot is a certified wildlife habitat planted with magnolia and crape myrtle trees. $4,250,000. Viki Pace-Morris, Fonville Morisey Realty/Luxury Portfolio International, (919) 593-5190.

Durham

Set in the Hills of Rosemont, this five-bedroom home stands among leafy streets and landscaped lots, with golf and trails nearby. The 2006 house features high ceilings hung with Murano and antique Italian chandeliers, a gourmet kitchen with Brescia marble counters and butler's pantry, a home theater, a 1,100-gallon saltwater aquarium, and a stone-walled, vaulted indoor patio with saltwater pool.

The 12.5-acre property includes lawns, gardens, a pair of two-car garages, and a fenced yard abutting federal forests. $6,195,000. Mollie Owen, Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby's International Realty, (919) 602-2713.

Chapel Hill

This 1962 midcentury-modern four-bedroom home stands on a 0.3-acre corner lot in Colony Woods. Recently renovated with new lighting, hardware, paint, carpeting, and appliances, it includes a living room with a slanted, high ceiling, wall of windows, and exposed, painted beams; a family room with fireplace; a modern eat-in kitchen; and a dining room.

Outside are a patio and front and back yards with grass, hardwood trees, and gardening space; a neighborhood pool and playground are nearby. $495,000. Michele K. Burris, Local Market Realty, (919) 442-8619.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.