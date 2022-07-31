6 captivating homes in Santa Fe

Tesuque

Tucked into a wooded cul-de-sac, this four-bedroom Pueblo Revival is close to dining, shopping, the Shidoni sculpture garden, and the Santa Fe Opera. The renovated 1993 house has diamond-finish plaster walls; kiva fireplaces; viga and latilla ceilings; built-ins and wall niches; granite, stone, and tile bathrooms; custom kitchen; and doors to the landscaped grounds from all bedrooms.

Outside are a waterfall, stream, ponds, patios, and gardens surrounded by aspens, cottonwoods, pines, and fruit trees. $2,776,000. Deborah Bodelson, Santa Fe Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (505) 660-4442.

Canada Ancha

From a hilltop in a community near downtown, this four-bedroom house looks out on the Sangre de Cristo mountains. The 1991 Spanish Colonial features hand-troweled adobe stucco exterior walls, carved doors, six fireplaces, Mexican tiles, and viga, latilla, and cove ceilings; a lofty great room with oculus windows; an eat-in kitchen with walk-in pantry; and a covered patio with tiled ceiling.

The 1.6-acre property includes landscaped terraces, lawns, and a guest casita; hiking and skiing are minutes away. $3,750,000. Ginny Cerrella, Santa Fe Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (505) 660-8064.

Historic Eastside

This three-bedroom home is a short drive from trailheads, an Audubon sanctuary, and seven museums, including the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum. Built in 1973 by the daughter of folk painter Streeter Blair, the furnished adobe-and-timber frame house has viga ceilings, painted-brick interior walls, a chef's kitchen with shepherd's fireplace, a dining room with French doors to a flagstone patio, and an owner's suite with office.

The walled lot is landscaped with gardens, lawns, and mature trees. $3,695,000. Gary Bobolsky, Sotheby's International Realty/Santa Fe–Main Downtown Brokerage, (505) 470-0927.

Las Campanas

Laid out along the first and ninth holes of the Club at Las Campanas, this 1998 estate is walking distance to the clubhouse and a quick drive to tennis, horseback riding, and city amenities. The main house has five bedrooms, each with bath and fireplace; a double-height great room with oversize and clerestory windows and fireplace; a chef's kitchen; wine storage; and a sunset roof deck.

The 4.3-acre landscaped property includes lawns, patios, two outdoor kitchens and fireplaces, and a two-bedroom guesthouse. $5,900,000. Keith Dowell, Engel & Völkers Taos, (575) 741-1155.

Bishop's Lodge Hills

This airy four-bedroom home in the Sangre de Cristo foothills is near a national forest, hiking trails, and the Ten Thousand Waves spa. The 2019 Pueblo Revival features diamond-finish plaster walls, limestone and wood flooring, oversize windows and glass doors, skylit chef's kitchen, living room with kiva fireplace, owner's suite with spa bathroom, and panoramic views.

On the 1.1-acre lot are a patio with fireplace, terraces, gardens, three seasonal landscaped courtyards, and a hot tub. $4,998,000. Lynn Zeck, Casas de Santa Fe, (505) 577-6382.

Don Diego

The Lofts at Marquez Place, a condominium development, is walking distance from shopping, restaurants, and the Santa Fe Farmer's Market, and a few minutes' drive from the state capitol, museums, and nature areas. This two-story, one-bedroom unit has skylights and wood-framed windows, an updated open kitchen, a dining area, a living room, wooden stairs to a loft with floor-to-ceiling built-ins for office, guest, or flex space, a tiled bathroom, and an owner's bedroom with clerestory windows and French doors to a private courtyard.

Outside are leafy paths and simple Zen-style landscaping. $450,000. Neil Lyon, Sotheby's International Realty/Santa Fe–326 Grant Avenue Brokerage, (505) 660-8600.

