6 bold homes for maximalists

Paradise Valley, Arizona

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This Mediterranean-style five-bedroom with Parisian flair opens to black-and-white marble checkered floors, a gilded staircase, and a grand glass chandelier set into a golden, frescoed ceiling. The home also includes handmade French wallpapers, crystal lighting fixtures, arched doorways, coffered ceilings, and stained glass fleur-de-lis windows.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 1-acre lot on a cul-de-sac has a sports court, pool, and spa; Scottsdale's Old Town is about a 15-minute drive. $7,750,000. Joan Levinson, Realty One Group, (480) 543-0006.

Pasadena, California

(Image credit: Anthony Barcelo)

Currently owned by two of Harry Styles' band members, the Hutchins House, an 1899 Queen Anne Victorian in the Park Place–Arroyo Terrace Historic District, has been fully restored. The four-bedroom main house features period wallpaper on walls and ceilings, chandeliers, original woodwork and hardware, and a kitchen with Viking appliances.

(Image credit: Anthony Barcelo)

Outside are a carriage-house studio, mature trees, a yard, and a gazebo; the Rose Bowl and the Norton Simon Museum are minutes away. $2,800,000. Nina Kurtz, Compass, (310) 428-6066.

Palm Springs, California

(Image credit: Peak Photography)

Designed by architect Chris Mills, this 2018 contemporary stucco home in downtown Palm Springs features grass-cloth wallpaper, roofline windows, dramatic light fixtures, a blush color palette, and space for large-scale art. Among the three bedrooms is a primary suite with a two-sided fireplace and a soaking tub topped by a deco chandelier.

(Image credit: Peak Photography)

The desert-landscaped property also includes a guest casita, saltwater pool, built-in grill, and views of the San Jacinto Mountains. $3,475,000. Gregg Fletcher, Compass, (760) 844-0110.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

(Image credit: Mediakingsmen)

Roughly 5 miles from Santa Fe Plaza, this 2011 hacienda-like Pueblo Revival estate sits on almost 10 acres. Within the walled court are a two-bedroom casita and the main two-bedroom house, featuring 15-foot ceilings and decorative beams, a Spanish-tiled kitchen, and four kiva-style fireplaces.

(Image credit: Mediakingsmen)

Outside are xeriscape landscaping, a portal, and a roof deck, plus an octagonal one-bedroom studio. $4,995,000. Mary Kehoe, Sotheby's International Realty—Santa Fe—Main Downtown Brokerage, (505) 310-1422.

New York City

(Image credit: Andrew Frasz)

Once a famed sculpture studio, this 1848 four-story Manhattan townhome now belongs to a photographer who has hosted many arts events there. The main residence has skylights, a wood staircase to a mezzanine, and a primary bedroom with a fireplace, vintage tub, and kitchenette; upstairs is an additional two-story duplex with a terrace.

(Image credit: Andrew Frasz)

Gramercy Park, the Flatiron Building, and a wealth of coffee shops and restaurants are all within a short walk. $7,950,000. Jonathan Hettinger, Sotheby's International Realty— Downtown Manhattan, (305) 801-8221.

Las Vegas, Nevada

(Image credit: Wild Dog Digital)

Set in Paradise Palms, about 10 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, this 1964 mid-century modern home has a sunken living room, tropical wallpaper, terrazzo-esque floors, teal kitchen counters, and retro light fixtures.

(Image credit: Wild Dog Digital)

The updated house also has a fireplace, exterior access for all three bedrooms, and a two-car garage. In the backyard are a pool, an alfresco dining area, and desert landscaping. $590,000. Holly Erker, IS Luxury, (702) 403-6918.