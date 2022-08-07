6 charming homes in the Hudson Valley

Stuyvesant

Across the road from the Hudson River, this four-bedroom home is also less than an hour's drive from the Catskills and the Berkshires. The restored 1850 Italianate house features wide-plank wood floors, updated original floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-burning fireplaces in the drawing room and primary bedroom, and a marble-clad chef's kitchen with French doors to the wraparound porch.

On the 7.8-acre lot are lawns, willow and catalpa trees, an antique barn, a smokehouse, and a two-car garage. $2,800,000. Annabel Taylor, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, (518) 763-5020.

Ancram

The Sleeve House stands on 46 acres 20 minutes from the town of Hudson. Designed by Adam Dayem, the solar-powered three-bedroom home comprises two long spaces: a charred accoya-wood "sleeve" containing a living room with wood-burning fireplace, stepped-up dining room, kitchen, and half-bath, and a smaller, glass-walled structure inside it with the bedrooms, two bathrooms, and balconies at either end; both spaces include curated new and midcentury furnishings.

Outside are a roof deck, terrace, meadows, woods, a pond, and sweeping views. $2,275,000. Raj Kumar, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, (201) 689-0533.

Hudson

This modern double A-frame house sits at the end of a private drive atop Mount Merino; the shops and restaurants of Hudson are five minutes away. Built in 2010, the four-bedroom home has an open chef's kitchen; double-height living-dining room with floor-to-ceiling, slate-clad gas fireplace and oversize windows framing forest views; and a first-floor primary suite with fireplace and walnut built-ins.

The 7.3-acre property includes gardens, lawns, an orchard, and a detached two-car garage with flex space. $2,808,000. Nancy Felcetto, Brown Harris Stevens, (917) 626-6755.

Beacon

Walking distance from Main Street, this three-bedroom Victorian is also a short drive from the waterfront and the DIA Beacon art museum. A gut renovation updated the 1880 painted lady with new HVAC, chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry, primary suite with soaker tub, and library with custom shelves; details include period door hardware, crown molding, a carved-wood staircase, and the 16th-century carved door to a guest room.

Outside are a covered porch, a one-bay garage, and a stone back patio landscaped with flower beds. $849,900. Kundi Glasson, Compass Greater NY, (917) 841-6224.

East Durham

This three-bedroom log house sits on 20 rural acres with access to Catskill Creek; shopping, hiking, and the Zoom Flume Water Park are nearby. The 2005 home has chestnut-wood floors, a living room with a Finnish tulikivi woodstove, an eat-in kitchen with soapstone sinks and counters, and living and dining rooms with glass doors to covered porches.

On the wooded property are a heated greenhouse, a new barn, and a glass-doored, heated three-car garage that incorporates an artist's studio with windows, stove, and a storage level. $2,175,000. Richard Vizzini, Corcoran Country Living, (845) 389-7879.

Rhinebeck

Set on a quiet country road, this two-bedroom home is two miles south of the Village of Rhinebeck. The Cape Cod–style house, built in 1920, features a new roof, gutters, insulation, and central air-conditioning; the original fir floors in the bedrooms; a full bathroom with slate floors; a renovated kitchen with exposed brick, small island, and custom cabinetry; a living room with window benches; a dining room; and a sun porch.

The 0.33-acre property has trees, a lawn, a wood deck, and a separate storage building with an attached one-car garage. $419,000. Karolina Czekaj, Corcoran Country Living, (845) 781-6598.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.