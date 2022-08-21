6 inviting homes in Salt Lake City

Mount Olympus

Atop a slope at the edge of the Wasatch range, this five-bedroom home offers mountain views and access to Neff Canyon Trail. The 2017 eco-friendly house has a vaulted main space with steel beams, concrete floors, a gas fireplace, and a wall of windows; a chef's kitchen with Poliform cabinetry; a primary suite with glass sliders opening to a private balcony; and a kids' bedroom with a climbing wall.

The 0.33-acre wooded property includes a Zen-landscaped backyard, a firepit, garden beds, and a three-car garage. $3,399,000. Ben Fisher, Summit Sotheby's International Realty, (435) 962-0192.

Emigration Canyon

This two-bedroom mountain home is surrounded by a year-round stream. Built as a guesthouse in 2018, the stained-metal, copper-roofed structure features radiant-heated concrete and tile floors, a great room with copper-clad walls and vaulted ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with marble counters and Viking range, and a spiral staircase to a skylit loft suite with copper barn doors.

On the 0.65-acre lot are a hand-laid stone driveway and paths and a walled stone patio with an outdoor grill overlooking the wooded stream. $1,200,000. Ann Reid, Coldwell Banker Realty, (801) 573-6056.

Yalecrest

The landscaped corner lot of this five-bedroom Craftsman is in a walkable neighborhood near multiple parks. The renovated 1910 house has wood floors, leaded windows, and high ceilings; a gas fireplace; a balcony with city views off two bedrooms; a breakfast nook with built-in banquettes; a formal dining room; two living rooms; and a lower-level two-bedroom apartment.

Outside are trees, lawns, garden beds, a covered back patio, and a two-car garage. $1,395,000. Abbey Drummond, Windermere Real Estate-Utah/Luxury Portfolio International, (801) 440-4812.

Capitol Hill

This three-bedroom Victorian is near the Marmalade District, known for fruit trees and architecture dating to pioneer times. The renovated 1901 house features decorated ceilings throughout the first floor; a formal parlor, dining room, and library; a kitchen with exposed brick, copper sink, and glass French doors to a stone patio with a pergola; and a basement studio apartment with a separate entrance.

The front and the fenced backyard are shaded by mature trees. $995,000. Aimee Williams, John W. Hansen & Assocs. Real Estate, (801) 668-4115.

Rio Grande

The Broadway Park Lofts, a 2011 condominium complex, is just across the road from Pioneer Park. This two-bedroom penthouse unit has two gas fireplaces, an open main area featuring an atrium-like well with angled windows and floating steel and glass staircase, a colorfully tiled chef's kitchen, and a landscaped private roof deck with kitchenette, gas firepit, and valley and mountain views.

The Clark Planetarium, Vivint Arena, and Utah Museum of Contemporary Art are minutes away. $2,374,050. Babs De Lay, Urban Utah Homes & Estates, (801) 595-8824.

South Salt Lake

Near the shops and restaurants of the trendy Sugar House district, this three-bedroom home is also blocks from a park, a creek, and a golf course. The recently renovated 1951 cottage features an updated kitchen with new tile, stainless appliances, butcher-block counters, and a walk-in pantry; a main-floor primary bedroom; and two bedrooms in the finished basement.

Outside are an attached back deck, a brick patio, extensive garden beds, a multipurpose shed, and off-street parking. $450,000. Susan Poulin, Summit Sotheby's International Realty, (801) 244-5766.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.