Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

6 inviting homes in Salt Lake City

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
August 21, 2022

Mount Olympus 

House

Courtesy image

Atop a slope at the edge of the Wasatch range, this five-bedroom home offers mountain views and access to Neff Canyon Trail. The 2017 eco-friendly house has a vaulted main space with steel beams, concrete floors, a gas fireplace, and a wall of windows; a chef's kitchen with Poliform cabinetry; a primary suite with glass sliders opening to a private balcony; and a kids' bedroom with a climbing wall.

House

Courtesy image

The 0.33-acre wooded property includes a Zen-landscaped backyard, a firepit, garden beds, and a three-car garage. $3,399,000. Ben Fisher, Summit Sotheby's International Realty, (435) 962-0192.

Emigration Canyon

House

Courtesy image

This two-bedroom mountain home is surrounded by a year-round stream. Built as a guesthouse in 2018, the stained-metal, copper-roofed structure features radiant-heated concrete and tile floors, a great room with copper-clad walls and vaulted ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with marble counters and Viking range, and a spiral staircase to a skylit loft suite with copper barn doors.

House

Courtesy image

On the 0.65-acre lot are a hand-laid stone driveway and paths and a walled stone patio with an outdoor grill overlooking the wooded stream. $1,200,000. Ann Reid, Coldwell Banker Realty, (801) 573-6056.

Yalecrest

House

Courtesy image

The landscaped corner lot of this five-bedroom Craftsman is in a walkable neighborhood near multiple parks. The renovated 1910 house has wood floors, leaded windows, and high ceilings; a gas fireplace; a balcony with city views off two bedrooms; a breakfast nook with built-in banquettes; a formal dining room; two living rooms; and a lower-level two-bedroom apartment.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are trees, lawns, garden beds, a covered back patio, and a two-car garage. $1,395,000. Abbey Drummond, Windermere Real Estate-Utah/Luxury Portfolio International, (801) 440-4812.

Capitol Hill

House

Courtesy image

This three-bedroom Victorian is near the Marmalade District, known for fruit trees and architecture dating to pioneer times. The renovated 1901 house features decorated ceilings throughout the first floor; a formal parlor, dining room, and library; a kitchen with exposed brick, copper sink, and glass French doors to a stone patio with a pergola; and a basement studio apartment with a separate entrance.

House

Courtesy image

The front and the fenced backyard are shaded by mature trees. $995,000. Aimee Williams, John W. Hansen & Assocs. Real Estate, (801) 668-4115.

Rio Grande

House

Courtesy image

The Broadway Park Lofts, a 2011 condominium complex, is just across the road from Pioneer Park. This two-bedroom penthouse unit has two gas fireplaces, an open main area featuring an atrium-like well with angled windows and floating steel and glass staircase, a colorfully tiled chef's kitchen, and a landscaped private roof deck with kitchenette, gas firepit, and valley and mountain views.

House

Courtesy image

The Clark Planetarium, Vivint Arena, and Utah Museum of Contemporary Art are minutes away. $2,374,050. Babs De Lay, Urban Utah Homes & Estates, (801) 595-8824.

South Salt Lake

House

Courtesy image

Near the shops and restaurants of the trendy Sugar House district, this three-bedroom home is also blocks from a park, a creek, and a golf course. The recently renovated 1951 cottage features an updated kitchen with new tile, stainless appliances, butcher-block counters, and a walk-in pantry; a main-floor primary bedroom; and two bedrooms in the finished basement.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are an attached back deck, a brick patio, extensive garden beds, a multipurpose shed, and off-street parking. $450,000. Susan Poulin, Summit Sotheby's International Realty, (801) 244-5766.

Skip advert

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

The Week contest: Boss tickets
Bruce Springsteen.
Feature

The Week contest: Boss tickets

6 desirable homes in Detroit
House
Feature

6 desirable homes in Detroit

The Week contest: Body window
The human body.
Feature

The Week contest: Body window

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dead at 84
Issey Miyake Dies at age 84
RIP

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dead at 84

Most Popular

7 toons about Giuliani's Georgia testimony
Political Cartoon.
Feature

7 toons about Giuliani's Georgia testimony

Understanding President Biden's ironic alter ego 'Dark Brandon'
President Biden.
Briefing

Understanding President Biden's ironic alter ego 'Dark Brandon'

Russia will allow UN inspectors at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukrainian exercise in Zaporizhzhia
playing with fire

Russia will allow UN inspectors at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant