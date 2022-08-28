Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

6 wonderful homes with great gardens

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
August 28, 2022

Camden, Maine

House

Courtesy image

Minutes from Camden Village and Harbor, this 1850 farmhouse comes with 31 acres of pasture, woods, lawns, and gardening space. The four-bedroom home features a carved-wood staircase, mantel, built-ins, and trim; a country kitchen with wood-burning cookstove and modern range, breakfast area, and pantry with floor-to-ceiling cabinets; a living room with wood-burning fireplace; a first-floor garden room; a wraparound covered porch; and an attached one-car garage with a two-bedroom apartment.

House

Courtesy image

Around the house are fruit trees and established vegetable gardens. $1,500,000. Scott Horty, Camden Real Estate Co., (207) 596-1110.

Newtown, Pennsylvania

House

Courtesy image

Hortulus Farm has 24 gardens on its 40 acres, linked by paths, greenswards, and bridges and including woodland spring bulb massings, summer and perennial borders, water gardens, and a full kitchen garden. The five-bedroom main house, dated 1795, features original hardwood floors, trim, paneling and beamed ceilings; four fireplaces; a glassed-in sunroom; and updated kitchen.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are the gardens; a lake; historic outbuildings, one a barn with a two-bedroom apartment and library; a caretaker's house; a swimming pool; farm animals; and waterfowl. $3,500,000. Chris Preston, Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty, (215) 262-9609.

Ojai, California

House

Courtesy image

This nearly half-acre property overlooking Ojai Valley includes 25 varieties of plants and trees. The 1957 three-bedroom house features wood, stone, and tile floors; carved-wood doors and trim; designer painted-glass light fixtures; and an Italian-tiled chef's kitchen with a vintage six-burner Garland stove.

House

Courtesy image

The lot includes landscaped patios; lemon, lime, blood orange, fig, olive, pomegranate, walnut, passion-fruit, avocado, peach, and apricot trees; and a terraced vineyard with cabernet sauvignon, sangiovese, syrah, and muscat grapes and two landings with sunset views. $1,650,000. Sonya Frisina, LIV Sotheby's International Realty, (213) 369-5946.

Cranbury, New Jersey

House

Courtesy image

The irrigated land of this 6-acre garden property attracts birds, butterflies, and other pollinators, and the neighborhood includes several nurseries. The 1998 four-bedroom brick house has French doors, wood built-ins, and Indian antiques; a sunroom; a breakfast room; a family room with stone fireplace and wet bar; a gourmet kitchen with cooking island, double ovens, and walk-in pantry; a wine cellar; a billiard room; a library; a main suite with gas stove; and an in-law suite with private staircase.

House

Courtesy image

Outside, stone pathways connect a Japanese garden, wildflower meadow, orchard, and vegetable garden. $1,500,000. Maura Mills, Callaway Henderson Sotheby's International Realty, (609) 947-5757.

Semora, North Carolina

House

Courtesy image

Set beside Hyco Lake, this 11-acre property combines woods, lawns, and waterfront with formal landscaping. The 1995 two-bedroom house features a chef's kitchen, an owner's suite including sitting area with fireplace and bath with marble surround shower and soaking tub, two year-round sunrooms with lake views, and a home theater.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are 1,440 feet of waterfront, a boathouse with screened porch, a dock, a boat and jet-ski lift, a three-car garage, a workshop with craft room, a brick patio, and garden beds. $2,750,000. Jim Allen, Howard Perry and Walston/Coldwell Banker, (919) 845-9909.

Granite Falls, Minnesota

House

Courtesy image

This 5.4-acre country property is newly planted with hundreds of fruit trees, including apple, peach, plum, pear, cherry, quince, and pawpaw, as well as rhubarb, raspberries, strawberries, and grapes. The 2017 energy-efficient three-bedroom house has picture windows; an open layout; family, living, and dining rooms; and a covered deck.

House

Courtesy image

On the grounds are rock gardens and a stamped-concrete front yard landscaped with perennials, a greenhouse, farm outbuildings, a two-car garage, and a kitchenette for produce. $499,900. Larry Pires and Steven Struchen, Real Estate Retrievers, (507) 537-4321.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

