6 stylish homes in Seattle

Downtown

The 1912 landmarked Fischer Studio Building was originally a concert hall with music studios and housing for musicians. This three-bedroom top-floor 1970s apartment, renovated in 2016, features the preserved tiled foyer; carved-wood doors; an open main space with 15.5-foot ceilings, French glass doors to Juliet balconies, and wood-burning fireplace; a chef's kitchen with granite counters and extensive cabinetry; and a second suite with kitchenette and loft.

Pike Place Market is five minutes' walk away. $1,750,000. Victoria Odell, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International (206) 850-0756.

Northlake

The Haida Bird, a 555-​square-foot houseboat, rides at the end of a dock on Lake Union. Built in 2005, the one-bedroom home has a main living space with wood-clad ceilings, wood floors, a wood-burning stove, and stained-glass doors to the deck; a large galley kitchen; a vaulted second-floor bedroom with desk nook and multiple windows; a steel storage hull; and water and city views.

The dock is close to Gas Works Park, the university, and downtown. $555,000. Krista Belova, Windermere Real Estate North/Luxury Portfolio International, (425) 269-6793.

Phinney Ridge

The 1950 three-bedroom home known as the Clubhouse is near shops, restaurants, Green Lake, and the Woodland Park Zoo. Expanded and remodeled in 2013, the house features a butterfly roofline, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, an open kitchen with Wolf stove and butcher block and marble counters, a dining area with sliders to a covered deck, and two primary suites with steam showers and soaker tubs.

The landscaped lot includes a deck with firepit, a hot tub, mature trees, garden beds, a pond, and a waterfall. $1,700,000. James Richardson, Coldwell Banker Danforth, (206) 778-6900.

Pioneer Square

The Smith Building, a 1900 warehouse in the International District, was converted to condos in 1984. This two-bedroom penthouse loft apartment, two floors and a mezzanine, has an open main space with exposed brick, dark wood floors, high beamed wood ceilings, Palladian windows, and a gas fireplace; a chef's kitchen with concrete counters; a primary suite with sauna; and a second bedroom also suitable for a family room or office.

Outside is a private 500-square-foot terrace with water and city views. $1,295,000. Moira Holley, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty, (206) 612-5771.

Mount Baker

This 1925 Spanish Revival home was designed by noted Seattle architect Ellsworth Prime Storey. The four-bedroom house on a corner lot features wood floors, arched doorways, a living room with tiled fireplace, a dining room with oversize windows overlooking the pool, a skylit chef's kitchen, updated bathrooms, a gym room, and a sauna.

The 0.38-acre gated property is surrounded by hedges and includes a landscaped brick patio, swimming pool, and two-car garage; Lake Washington, shops, and restaurants are steps away. $3,895,000. Scott Wasner, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty, (206) 910-1410.

Uptown

The Pittsburgh, a brownstone apartment complex built in 1907, was restored in 2017 with attention to preserving its classic features. This one-bedroom top-floor condo unit with no shared walls has windows on three sides; 10-foot ceilings; wood floors and trim throughout; the original solid-wood pocket doors, crown molding, and fireplace surround; an updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and historic glass cabinets; and access to a bike room, storage unit, and landscaped courtyard.

Nearby are the Seattle Center, Space Needle, and Olympic Sculpture Park. $389,000. Holly Schramm, Berkshire Hathaway HS NW, (206) 390-9268.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.