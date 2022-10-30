6 comfortable homes with beautiful fall foliage

Peterborough, New Hampshire

This three-bedroom home comes with 183 acres of woods and fields with views of Mount Monadnock. There are two main dwellings, a renovated 1780 Cape with one bedroom, great room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with woodstove, and new office wing, and a relocated heated barn with kitchen, bath, two bedrooms, and patio with hot tub.

The property adjoins other conserved parcels, including the Wapack National Wildlife Refuge. $1,150,000. Kristin Claire, LandVest/Christie's International Real Estate, (603) 494-9448.

Basalt, Colorado

The Sopris Mountain Ranch development lies in Roaring Fork Valley; this 35-acre parcel is anchored by a four-bedroom contemporary mountain home. The house features 20-foot ceilings, oversize windows with mountain views, a great room with two-sided stone-clad fireplace; an open chef's kitchen with breakfast bar; and a walk-out basement with two bedrooms, living room, and billiards.

The property includes a covered deck and patio, landscaped grounds, and a two-car garage. $4,950,000. Michael Latousek, Douglas Elliman, (970) 618-7768.

Westwood, Massachusetts

This 1910 French Manor-style home stands on 3.1 landscaped acres with Blue Hills views. The seven-bedroom house has original details such as wide-plank floors and carved fireplace surrounds; upgraded systems; chef's kitchen; dining room with period ceiling mural; 10 bathrooms; and lower level with sauna, hot tub, and lap pool.

Outside are lawns, gardens, mature trees, a stone courtyard, a greenhouse, and a four-bay carriage house with apartments. $2,625,000. Michael Carucci, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty, (617) 901-7600.

Boulder, Colorado

The landmarked 1968 Wilson-Haertling House is in the leafy Flagstaff neighborhood. The four-bedroom clover-shaped home features nautilus-topped beams and other organic forms throughout; abundant windows; and a circular great room with vaulted wood ceiling, fireplace, open kitchen, and access to a deck with treetop views.

On the lot are mature trees, garden landscaping, and a stone patio overlooking a terraced yard; Pearl Street and downtown Boulder are nearby. $1,995,000. Zach Zeldner, Compass, (720) 480-7650

Stowe, Vermont

Panorama stands on a wooded hill with Green Mountain views. Built in 1999, the traditional cedar-shingled four-bedroom home has crown molding, wall paneling, cherry floors, five fireplaces, an eat-in gourmet kitchen, and a living room with fireplace, oversize windows, and sliding doors to the wraparound deck.

The 16.7-acre property includes perennial gardens, a wildflower meadow, and access to hiking trails and swimming holes; Stowe Village is minutes away. $5,790,000. Meg Kauffman, Land​Vest/Christie's International Real Estate, (802) 318-6034.

Carrabassett Valley, Maine

This 2012 modern farmhouse cottage sits on a 1.1-acre wooded lot less than 15 minutes from Sugarloaf Mountain. The three-bedroom home features vaulted wood-clad ceilings, polished, radiant-heated concrete floors, oversize windows including a picture window, a laundry hookup, a mudroom entry, a full kitchen opening to a dining-living area with woodstove, a first-floor primary bedroom, and a spiral staircase to the upper rooms.

Outside are a covered porch, a backyard firepit, and a woodshed. $445,000. Deborah Pierce, Mountainside Real Estate, (207) 237-2100.

