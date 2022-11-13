Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

6 cozy homes for modern log-house lovers

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
November 13, 2022

Silverthorne, Colorado

House

Courtesy image

The equestrian community of Ruby Ranch sits 9,000 feet up in the Rockies. This four-bedroom home features natural timber columns and beams, multiple stacked-stone fireplaces, a vaulted great room, a circular breakfast nook with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a deck with mountain and lake views.

House

Courtesy image

The 5.3-acre property includes a stone patio with firepit and comes with boarding for two horses; trails, water sports, and skiing are nearby. $2,900,000. Marco Del Zotto, LIV Sotheby's International Realty, (970) 471-5449.

Hayden, Idaho

House

Courtesy image

Lake View Lodge overlooks the Coeur d'Alene Mountains and Hayden Lake. The five-bedroom log-and-stone house has an open layout, panoramic views, carved and natural-wood details, gourmet kitchen, multiple dining areas, sapele-wood library, home theater, and lake-facing deck.

House

Courtesy image

The lot includes a bricked patio with outdoor kitchen, courtyard with water feature, gardens, guesthouse, and private tram to a double-slip dock and 85 feet of frontage on the lake. $5,849,000. Rachael Holzhauser, Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty, (208) 244-6320.

Landrum, South Carolina

House

Courtesy image

This seven-bedroom red cedar log home is on 2.79 wooded acres in a golf and wellness community on Glassy Mountain. The 2002 house features stacked-stone wood-burning fireplaces; chef's kitchen with wet bar; vaulted great room; dining and breakfast rooms; tiled primary shower with stained-glass window; indoor sports court, sauna, and theater; and mountain views.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are a landscaped pavered courtyard, a covered deck, and a patio with a built-in hot tub and stone pizza oven. $4,995,000. Garry Patton, Cliffs Realty Sales, (864) 420-0003.

Fountain, Michigan

House

Courtesy image

From its 1-acre lot beside Ford Lake, this four-bedroom log home offers water views framed by native trees. Built of Michigan pine, the house has an open-concept great room with vaulted ceiling, oversize windows, and a floor-to-ceiling, wood-burning riverstone fireplace; a primary suite with a private deck and jetted tub; and a wraparound deck.

House

Courtesy image

Outside, a path through the woods leads to the property's water-front and dock on the lake. $875,000. Michael Zambetis, Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt, (616) 402-0141.

Pearl River, New York

House

Courtesy image

This four-bedroom cabin stands on a 1.1-acre wooded parcel near Lake Tappan. The updated 1978 house features a double-height living room with fireplace and two skylights, a modern kitchen, a main suite opening to an all-season sunroom, and a walk-out basement with den, guest suite, and sauna.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are a deck, lawn, pool, patio, and three garages; town amenities are walking distance and the Tappan Zee Bridge is a 25-minute drive. $1,000,800. Frank Bohlke, Howard Hanna/Rand Realty, (845) 642-3355.

Laconia, Indiana

House

Carl Armijo Photography

In a small town just north of the Ohio River, this four-bedroom log home is surrounded by 2.1 acres of grassy yards and trees. Built in 1984, the house has log-beamed ceilings, a vaulted living room with a wood-burning fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, a first-floor primary suite, a loft bedroom, a two-bedroom walkout basement with bath and family room, and a covered porch.

House

Carl Armijo Photography

The lot has a playground, a basketball hoop, and a two-car garage. $375,000. Angie Ripperdan, Big Red Team, Keller Williams Realty, (812) 267-5164.

