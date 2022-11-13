6 cozy homes for modern log-house lovers

Silverthorne, Colorado

The equestrian community of Ruby Ranch sits 9,000 feet up in the Rockies. This four-bedroom home features natural timber columns and beams, multiple stacked-stone fireplaces, a vaulted great room, a circular breakfast nook with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a deck with mountain and lake views.

The 5.3-acre property includes a stone patio with firepit and comes with boarding for two horses; trails, water sports, and skiing are nearby. $2,900,000. Marco Del Zotto, LIV Sotheby's International Realty, (970) 471-5449.

Hayden, Idaho

Lake View Lodge overlooks the Coeur d'Alene Mountains and Hayden Lake. The five-bedroom log-and-stone house has an open layout, panoramic views, carved and natural-wood details, gourmet kitchen, multiple dining areas, sapele-wood library, home theater, and lake-facing deck.

The lot includes a bricked patio with outdoor kitchen, courtyard with water feature, gardens, guesthouse, and private tram to a double-slip dock and 85 feet of frontage on the lake. $5,849,000. Rachael Holzhauser, Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty, (208) 244-6320.

Landrum, South Carolina

This seven-bedroom red cedar log home is on 2.79 wooded acres in a golf and wellness community on Glassy Mountain. The 2002 house features stacked-stone wood-burning fireplaces; chef's kitchen with wet bar; vaulted great room; dining and breakfast rooms; tiled primary shower with stained-glass window; indoor sports court, sauna, and theater; and mountain views.

Outside are a landscaped pavered courtyard, a covered deck, and a patio with a built-in hot tub and stone pizza oven. $4,995,000. Garry Patton, Cliffs Realty Sales, (864) 420-0003.

Fountain, Michigan

From its 1-acre lot beside Ford Lake, this four-bedroom log home offers water views framed by native trees. Built of Michigan pine, the house has an open-concept great room with vaulted ceiling, oversize windows, and a floor-to-ceiling, wood-burning riverstone fireplace; a primary suite with a private deck and jetted tub; and a wraparound deck.

Outside, a path through the woods leads to the property's water-front and dock on the lake. $875,000. Michael Zambetis, Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt, (616) 402-0141.

Pearl River, New York

This four-bedroom cabin stands on a 1.1-acre wooded parcel near Lake Tappan. The updated 1978 house features a double-height living room with fireplace and two skylights, a modern kitchen, a main suite opening to an all-season sunroom, and a walk-out basement with den, guest suite, and sauna.

Outside are a deck, lawn, pool, patio, and three garages; town amenities are walking distance and the Tappan Zee Bridge is a 25-minute drive. $1,000,800. Frank Bohlke, Howard Hanna/Rand Realty, (845) 642-3355.

Laconia, Indiana

In a small town just north of the Ohio River, this four-bedroom log home is surrounded by 2.1 acres of grassy yards and trees. Built in 1984, the house has log-beamed ceilings, a vaulted living room with a wood-burning fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, a first-floor primary suite, a loft bedroom, a two-bedroom walkout basement with bath and family room, and a covered porch.

The lot has a playground, a basketball hoop, and a two-car garage. $375,000. Angie Ripperdan, Big Red Team, Keller Williams Realty, (812) 267-5164.

