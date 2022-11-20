6 splendid homes in the San Francisco Bay Area

San Francisco

Owen Kennerly designed this 2015 condo building, near the Mission and Castro districts and a block from the Valencia Corridor. This top-floor three-bedroom unit features a walnut-clad entry with hidden built-in study, an open chef's kitchen, and a two-story vaulted great room with designer lighting, oversize windows, and glass doors to a landscaped private deck with outdoor shower.

Amenities include garage space and storage. $2,695,000. Jonathan Deason, Vanguard Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (415) 412-7659.

Calistoga

The 22-acre property anchored by this five-bedroom home lies in the Mayacamas Mountains between Napa and Sonoma. The 2020 Signum-designed modular house has an aluminum and charred-cedar exterior and an open interior featuring a sunken living room with a wall of glass doors with mountain and valley views.

The landscaped grounds include a tennis court and a patio with a pool and outdoor kitchen. $5,988,000. Ginger Martin, Sotheby's International Realty–St. Helena Brokerage, (415) 516-3939.

Berkeley

This two-bedroom home in the Berkeley Hills is near the Rose Garden, Tilden Park, and Wildcat Canyon. The updated 1946 A-frame, designed by Wally Reemelin, features exposed trusses, walls of windows, a modern kitchen open to a vaulted living room with a woodstove, and a primary suite overlooking the trees.

A large deck with views of the Golden Gate Bridge leads to a landscaped yard surrounded by woods. $1,279,000. Caitlin Crawford, The Grubb Co./Luxury Portfolio International, (510) 717-8212.

Belvedere

Set on a hill overlooking Belvedere Lagoon, this five-bedroom home also commands views of Richardson Bay and the Tiburon Peninsula. The 1961 Joseph Esherick-designed house has multiple decks, a double-height main space including a living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a hardwood and stainless-steel kitchen, and a step-up sitting area with fireplace.

The 0.45-acre tiered, landscaped property has raised garden beds, berry bushes, and fruit trees; an additional parcel is available. $4,995,000. Kyle Frazier, Compass, (415) 350-9440.

San Francisco

The Light House is a four-unit condominium in a 1915 neoclassical former church across from Dolores Park. This three-story, four-bedroom apartment features a great room with 30-foot ceilings, polished concrete floors, and original woodwork, latticework, and arched stained-glass window; chef's kitchen; main suite with office; and family and game rooms.

Amenities include a parking space, shared bike room, and communal garden; the Mission and Castro are walking distance. $4,950,000. Nina Hatvany, Compass, (415) 710-6462.

Oakland

This one-bedroom condo is in a 2005 building on Pill Hill, between Temescal and uptown and near shopping, restaurants, and BART. The home has high ceilings, wood floors, an open kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, a living room with a glass door to a private balcony, a bedroom with an oversize window and walk-in closet, a stacked washer-dryer, and an office nook.

Amenities include underground parking and a shared patio. $462,500. Michael Brady, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, (925) 899-7517.

