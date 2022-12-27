The 6 best homes of the year

Stuyvesant, New York

This four-bedroom home on the Hudson is less than an hour from the Catskills and Berkshires. The restored 1850 Italianate house features wide-plank floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-burning fireplaces in the drawing room and primary bedroom, and a chef's kitchen with French doors to the wraparound porch.

The 7.8-acre lot includes lawns, willow and catalpa trees, an antique barn, and a smokehouse. $2,750,000. Annabel Taylor, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, (518) 763-5020. Status: Sold.

Southwest Hills, Oregon

The double-height living room of this 2017 home is lit by two stories of south-facing windows. The five-bedroom house has polished concrete floors, a black-brick fireplace wall, a chef's kitchen, a main bedroom with a wall of windows, and accordion glass doors to a split-level upper deck with an outdoor bar and a fire pit.

The wooded lot features multilevel landscaping, patios, and a fitness studio with a sauna and outdoor hot tub. $3,220,000. Suzann Baricevic, Where, Inc., (503) 789-1033. Status: Sold.

Englewood, New Jersey

Set in historic East Hill, this nine-bedroom home dates to the 19th century. The house features ornate wood paneling and millwork, vaulted and wood-beamed ceilings, nine fireplaces, an updated kitchen with two refrigerators and an island, a dining room with a decorative plaster ceiling, and a guest apartment.

The 1.7-acre property includes lawns, specimen landscaping, a tennis court, a pool, and a pool house with a chef's kitchen, spa, sauna, and theater. $4,050,000. Michele Kolsky-Assatly, Coldwell Banker Realty, (201) 310-6136. Status: Sold.

Venice, California

"Radius House" was designed by L.A.-based Pentagon. Built this year, the sculptural four-bedroom home has European white oak and radiant-heat cement floors, Venetian plaster walls, curved walnut-clad shelving, picture windows, and a grand staircase circling an atrium, lit by a walkable oculus skylight embedded in the rooftop terrace.

The landscaped central courtyard surrounds a basalt slab set with a pool, sundeck, and fire pit. $6,900,000. Sandra Miller, Engel & Völkers Santa Monica, (310) 616-6213. Status: Sold.

Boulder, Colorado

The landmarked 1968 Wilson-Haertling House stands in Boulder's leafy Flagstaff neighborhood. The four-bedroom clover-shaped home features nautilus-topped beams and other organic forms throughout, abundant windows, and a circular great room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, open kitchen, and access to a deck with treetop views.

On the lot are mature trees, garden landscaping, and a stone patio overlooking a terraced yard; Pearl Street and downtown Boulder are nearby. $1,995,000. Zach Zeldner, Compass, (720) 480-7650. Status: Sold.

Mahomet, Illinois

This log cabin was built in 2005 beside the Sangamon River. The two-bedroom house has wood-paneled ceilings and walls, hardwood floors, central air and heat, two cast-iron fireplaces, an open kitchen and living room, a primary bedroom with spa tub and balcony, an enclosed porch, and a full basement with laundry, double sinks, and flex room.

The 5.9-acre gated forest lot has lawns, decorative stone landscaping, a shed, and parking for two cars. $439,500. Brian Hannon, RE/MAX Realty, (217) 202-0920. Status: Sold.

