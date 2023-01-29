Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

6 amazing homes with domes

byThe Week Staff
January 29, 2023

Redding, Connecticut 

House.

Courtesy image

A floor-to-ceiling triangle of windows illuminates this 1978 geodesic-dome house. The two-bedroom home has organic interior lines and fanciful painted, carved-wood, and glass details; a first-floor primary suite, living room with freestanding fireplace, open kitchen, and wraparound deck; floating stairs with rope railings to the second-floor suite; and an observation cupola with 360-degree views.

House

Courtesy image

On the 6.5-acre wooded property are natural-landscape gardens, a pond, a firepit, and a gazebo. $950,000. Jennifer Thomas-Heath, Houlihan Lawrence, (917) 312-3350.

Glorieta, New Mexico

House

Courtesy image

This 1993 four-bedroom home was inspired by ancient sustainable architecture. The multi-domed house features antique doors, flooring, and art details from India; a great room with kiva fireplace; a chef's kitchen with wood-burning stove; a main suite with kiva and spa bath; a solarium; and a wine cellar.

House.

Courtesy image

The property includes gardens, a koi pond with waterfall, a guest casita with terrace, and 25 acres of forest, rock outcroppings, and arroyos. $1,785,000. Kitty Hudson, Santa Fe Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (505) 982-4466.

Scottsdale, Arizona

House

Courtesy image

The Desert Dome was designed using ample natural light, green materials, and solar panels. The four-bedroom house has an open main level with living and dining rooms, den, and gourmet kitchen; a full-floor owner's suite with office; a guest wing; and a basement with theater, gym, kitchenette, and wine storage.

House

Courtesy image

The 5-acre property features native plantings, a large stone patio with pool and spa; a firepit; and a two-bedroom guesthouse. $2,950,000. Courtney Woods Olson, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, (480) 532-1991.

Bulverde, Texas

House

Courtesy image

This 2005 four-bedroom comprises two gambrel-roofed wings with a dome at each corner. The central dome has an entry with a 20-foot waterfall, great room with wet bar, and helical staircase and elevator to a living-dining room with fireplace and open chef's kitchen under the soaring ceiling; the home also features two primary suites, one with a kitchen, and a fourth bedroom currently set up as a craft room.

House

Courtesy image

The 5.3-acre property features lawns, mature trees, and a guesthouse. $1,300,000. Jennifer Romance-Deal, Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, (210) 279-9223.

Los Angeles, California

House

Courtesy image

Architect William King designed the L.A. Domestead, a 1982 one-bedroom in Glassell Park. The house includes a skylit ground-floor sitting room with cave-like concrete walls, terrazzo tiling, sisal carpeting, and a spiral staircase leading to a second-floor eat-in kitchen and above it to a third-floor bedroom under a paneled, windowed dome with wraparound deck and mountain views.

House

Interiors: Aurelia D’Amore. Exteriors: Jilbert Daniel

The property has succulent, native, and fruit-tree gardens, an outdoor shower, and a yurt. $1,725,000. Molly Kelley and Susan Irving, Nourmand & Associates, (310) 351-3112.

Franklin Township, Ohio

House

Courtesy image

The crow's nest topping this three-bedroom dome home offers 360-degree views. The house has a main floor comprising a living room with wood-burning fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, a glass-walled three-season room, two bedrooms, and a full bath; an upstairs primary suite with a balcony; and a walk-out basement with a kitchen and sitting room.

House

Courtesy image

The 1.5-acre property includes a front garden, lawns, a detached shed and garage, and a water feature. $450,000. Joel Ferguson, NavX Realty, (937) 684-2367.

