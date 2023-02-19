Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

6 lavish homes built in the Prairie style

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
February 19, 2023

Chicago, Illinois

House

Courtesy image

Built in 1905, this seven-bedroom home designed by George Maher was restored circa 2003. The house retains the original millwork, leaded-glass windows with poppy motif, hand-painted library frieze, glass-fronted cabinets, hardwood floors, and five fireplaces; rooms include a chef's kitchen; grand formal rooms; a gym and billiard room; a sunroom; and a trompe l'oeil painted bath.

House

Courtesy image

The half-acre landscaped lot has mature trees, lawns, garden beds, a courtyard, a patio, a pergola, and a potting shed. $3,750,000. Suzanne Gignilliat, @properties East Lincoln Park/Luxury Portfolio International, (773) 394-4717.

Stamford, Connecticut 

House

Courtesy image

Taliesin-trained architect John Gillis laid out this contemporary Prairie estate in North Stamford around a central courtyard. The five-bedroom house features a double-height living room with exposed birch trusses and beams, a floor-to-ceiling stacked-stone fireplace, three tiers of clerestory windows, and wide-plank cherry floors, and a basement with a wine cellar and flex rooms.

House

Courtesy image

The 2.2-acre lot includes a pool and a private lake and is surrounded by protected wetlands. $3,200,000. Monica Webster, Douglas Elliman–Scarsdale, (212) 769-6532.

Scottsdale, Arizona

House

Courtesy image

This 2008 Frank Lloyd Wright–inspired home is also a Scottsdale-certified green building. The five-bedroom house in stone, glass, and travertine includes a double-height great room with a wall of windows and mountain views; a chef's kitchen; and a full wet bar.

House

Courtesy image

The 1.8-acre property, overlooking the Mirabel Golf Course, features mature desert landscaping, 60-foot lap pool, play pool, water feature, 10-person hot tub, outdoor kitchen, fireplaces and firepits, and desert walkway. $5,795,000. Ken Gould and Jennifer O'Neil, North&Co., (480) 250-2978.

Highland Park, Illinois

House

Courtesy image

The George Maher–designed Emil Rudolph Residence is also known as the Tulip House, for its art nouveau floral motif. Original details of the 1907 restored, updated five-bedroom home include leaded and stained-glass windows and doors, oak built-ins, beamed ceilings, two carved-wood staircases, and the tulip mosaic over one of three fireplaces.

House

Courtesy image

The wooded lot features a deck, garden beds, and grassy yard and is walking distance to Lake Michigan. $1,398,989. Chaz Walters, Coldwell Banker Realty, (773) 405-8707.

Chicago, Illinois

House

Courtesy image

George Maher's 1902 Moser House stands on six landscaped lots in Buena Park, ringed by a wrought-iron fence Maher created for the 1893 Chicago World's Fair. The five-bedroom home has Louis Millet–designed architectural details, including stained glass and fireplace tilework; living, sitting, and dining rooms; north and south-facing sunrooms; and a skylit gallery space.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are four-season plantings, mature trees, lawns, and a patio. $3,299,000. Carrie McCormick, @properties East Lincoln Park/Luxury Portfolio International, (312) 961-4612.

Des Moines, Iowa

House

Courtesy image

This 1912 four-bedroom in the South Grand neighborhood has been restored and updated. The Dewey House features custom-woodwork window seats, shelving, and oak floors; new electrical and HVAC; a modern kitchen with Shaker cabinets and granite counters; a formal dining room; a stairwell library; and a living room with French doors to a front patio.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are lawns, garden beds, and mature trees; Greenwood Park, the rose garden, and the Des Moines Arts Center are blocks away. $560,000. David Charlson, PROmetro Realty, (515) 729-0560.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

