6 breathtaking homes in the mountains

Big Sky, Montana

Perched on 20 acres of Beehive Basin, this four-bedroom home commands sweeping mountain views. The house has a wraparound deck; vaulted living room with stone fireplace and lofted seating area; gourmet kitchen; primary suite with deck and hot tub; and entertainment level with Western bar, wood-burning fireplace, and sauna.

Beehive Basin offers hiking, mountain biking, backcountry skiing, and wildlife viewing; Big Sky Resort is nearby. $4,500,000. Stacy Ossorio, Engel & Völkers – Big Sky, (406) 539-8553.

Glenwood Springs, Colorado

The three-bedroom main house on this 51-acre Canyon Creek property was designed for mountain living. The log-built home features radiant-heated floors, solar panels, multiple stacked-stone fireplaces, wraparound decks, a double-height great room with windows floor to ceiling, a solarium, and a walkout basement.

Outside are woods, water features, an open meadow with a yurt, a one-bedroom cabin, a carport and heated driveway, and firewood and storage sheds. $1,889,000. Corrie Murray, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate, (970) 618-5291.

Williamstown, Massachusetts

Architect Chad Floyd contoured this four-bedroom home to its Berkshires setting. The house has hill and sunset views, carved-wood and art-tile details, a sunny living room with fireplace, a curved chef's kitchen, a primary wing with marble and glass-brick bath, and a media room with a bar.

The 34-acre property includes woods, landscaped lawns, and a patio with a pool, and is near the Clark Art Institute, Williams College, and 8,000 acres of protected land. $2,900,000. Jeffrey Loholdt, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, (413) 652-7423.

Enola, Pennsylvania

Hawkridge Estate stands on 10 mountainside acres with 30-mile views. The five-bedroom house features floors of French limestone tile and restored 200-year-old hardwood; six fireplaces; an eat-in chef's kitchen with hand-painted ceiling and walk-in pantry; a double-height great room with floor-to-ceiling fireplace; a primary suite with jacuzzi tub, walk-through shower, stained-glass windows, and private porch; and a recreation room with bar, fireplace, and gym.

The grounds include a 16,000-gallon koi pond and waterfall and lush greenery. $4,950,000. Jennifer DeBernardis, Coldwell Banker Realty, (717) 329-8851.

Hideout, Utah

The deck of this four-bedroom Wasatch Mountains home overlooks Deer Valley and the Jordanelle Reservoir. The house has a vaulted great room with fireplace, a gourmet kitchen, two owners' suites, two laundry rooms, a family room with fireplace and wet bar, an exercise room, and a bonus room.

The lot has garden beds, a patio with hot tub, a garage, and a heated driveway; hiking and biking trails and the slopes are nearby. $3,400,000. Sheri Jacobs, Engel & Völkers – Park City, (561) 441-0802.

Sun Valley, Idaho

This turnkey studio in Elkhorn features a private balcony with mountain views. The designer-remodeled unit comes with a fireplace, high-end furnishings and accessories, a queen-size Murphy bed, a bathroom with heated tile floor, a fully stocked kitchen, a framed TV, an on-floor laundry, underground parking, and a dedicated ski locker.

Outside are Elkhorn Village's landscaped grounds and amenities, including a seasonal pool, hot tub, and sauna, and access to golfing, hiking, mountain biking, and skiing. $488,000. Katherine Rixon & Rob Cronin, Keller Williams Sun Valley, (208) 720-4958.

