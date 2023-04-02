6 incredible homes in Charleston, South Carolina

James Island

The Stiles-Hinson House, on the National Reg­is­ter of His­toric Places, was built circa 1742, with a three-story addition in 1891. The five-bedroom home features period details, like the 18th-­century bell-cast roof and two Vic­tor­ian curved piazzas; a grand staircase; formal living and dining rooms; and a new chef's kitchen.

The landscaped property has a pool with waterfall, pool house, reflecting pond, outdoor kitchen with wood-­burning pizza oven, and clay tennis court; downtown is a short drive. $3,400,000. John Huguley III, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty, (843) 532-8130.

Ansonborough

The High School of Charleston, an 1842 Edward Brickell White Greek Revival, was converted in the 1980s to four condominium apartments. This three-­bedroom, two-story unit comes with 13-foot ceilings, original heart-pine flooring, floor-to-­ceiling windows, and a private balcony; rooms include a foyer, library, ­living-­dining room with fireplace, two new baths, and a gourmet kitchen with induction oven, quartz counters, and breakfast area.

Included are two off-street parking spots, and the waterfront and several parks are nearby. $1,695,000. Lois Lane, Lois Lane Properties, (843) 270-2797.

South of Broad

Built as a vocational school in 1923, this Neoclassical Revival near Colonial Lake now holds 27 apartments. The two-­bedroom ­garden-­level unit overlooking the leafy courtyard has 9-foot ceilings, oversize windows, crown moldings, built-ins, gas log fireplace, primary suite with garden-view sitting room/office, modern kitchen, and open living and dining room, and comes with a parking space.

The lake, Battery, and Horse Lot park are walking distance. $1,700,000. ­Leslie Turner, Maison Real Estate, (843) 367-3722.

South of Broad

The Thomas Ball House is a 1775 Charleston Single steps from White Point Garden and the waterfront. The four-­bedroom home features historic heart-of-pine floors, moldings, plaster mantels, and transom windows, a modern chef's kitchen, and a fanned staircase down to the kitchen house, now a sitting room with 20-foot ceilings, the original cooking and laundry fireplaces, and a wet bar.

Outside are porches, piazzas, and a landscaped garden. $4,700,000. Angel Wilson, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty, (843) 817-8693.

French Quarter

City House Charleston, a 21-unit complex to be completed next year, combines modern design with elements from the site's original 1942 art deco building. This two-­bedroom apartment has 9-foot ceilings, floor-to-­ceiling windows, a marble gas fireplace, and two terraces, off the living room and main bedroom.

Building amenities include parking, a rooftop infinity pool, concierge, and lounge; Waterfront Park, shops, and restaurants are walking distance. $1,831,000. Butler Derrick, Carriage ­Properties/­Luxury Portfolio International, (843) 714-4054.

Shadowmoss Plantation

This recently renovated three-­bedroom home is in the Shadowmoss Plantation community, about 20 minutes from downtown. The open-plan house includes new flooring and tiling; a kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counters, and eat-in peninsula with shiplap details; a primary suite with a walk-in closet; and an attached in-law suite with a private ­entrance.

Outside are a deck, a screened porch, mature trees, and landscaped front and back yards; the community offers a pool, a golf course, and tennis courts. $469,000. ­Jordan ­Fulcoly, Three Real Estate, (631) 241-5837.

