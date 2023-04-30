Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

6 fabulous homes built in the 1970s

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
April 30, 2023

Houston, Texas

House

Courtesy image

Built in 1975 on a wooded lot in the Saddlebrook neighborhood, this four-bedroom contemporary freely blends indoor and outdoor spaces. The house features an airy foyer with stone columns, vaulted living and dining areas, a chef's kitchen with Carrera marble counters and center island, a family room with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a glass breezeway to the bedroom wing.

House

Courtesy image

The property includes professionally landscaped grounds and an enclosed front courtyard with patio, pool, and spa. $2,300,000. Walter Bering, Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, (713) 851-9753.

Piermont, New York

House

Courtesy image

Architect Charles Winter created sculptural houses fitted into dramatic settings. Birchwood, a 1970 three-bedroom on a wooded mountain lot facing the Hudson River, has stone, concrete, copper, and steel elements combined with bamboo, teak, white oak, and tree bark; walls of windows; a double-height great room with a wood-burning fireplace; a chef's kitchen; and lavish baths.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are four large decks and multilevel garden beds; a 500-acre park is nearby. $1,850,000. Richard Ellis, Ellis Sotheby's International Realty, (914) 393-0438.

Bozeman, Montana

House

Courtesy image

Jackson Creek Retreat was the home of architect James Morton, who designed it to harmonize with its natural terrain. The 1978 four-bedroom house features vintage redwood, salvaged local barnwood, native-rock fireplaces, and walls of windows; a vaulted living room with built-ins; a formal dining room; a remodeled kitchen; and a south-facing breakfast area opening to a patio, porch, and deck.

House

Courtesy image

The 40-acre mountain parcel includes rangeland, a creek, riparian habitat, and landscaped grounds with a spring-fed pond. $5,800,000. Joel Shouse, BHHS Montana Properties–Bozeman, (406) 586-1211.

Palos Park, Illinois 

House

Courtesy image

This 1975 three-bedroom home on Mill Creek comprises six levels of intersecting trapezoids constructed of boulders, heavy timber, and brick. The house has panoramic windows, a great room with a cathedral ceiling, a dining room with book-matched built-in cabinets, and a large entertaining deck.

House

Courtesy image

On the 0.95-acre property are landscaped grounds with a flagstone patio and firepit, along with 150 bird species, a fox den, deer paths, and two resident eight-point bucks. $1,100,000. Meladee Hughes, Coldwell Banker Realty, (312) 636-8020.

Rancho Mirage, California

House

Courtesy image

Tamarisk Heights has some of the best mid-century architecture in the Coachella Valley. This three-bedroom house, built in 1976, features floor-to-ceiling windows offering mountain views and natural light, two-zoned HVAC, an open kitchen with breakfast room, a dining room, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, and an oversize garage.

House

Courtesy image

The quarter-acre lot has professional desert landscaping, Zen-style gardens, a partly covered patio with a pebble-tech saltwater pool and spa, and a mature orange tree. $1,195,000. Ruben Valerio, The Agency, (818) 903-9479.

Robbinsville, North Carolina

House

Courtesy image

This completely furnished three-bedroom mountain lodge was built in 1977. The house has an open main floor comprising a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, breakfast and dining areas, and a kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, and extensive cabinetry; a finished walk-out basement; and a wraparound deck on each floor, with panoramic views.

House

Courtesy image

The 2.35-acre property on the Nantahala Gorge is minutes from white water rafting, trout fishing, and hiking trails. $450,000, Brandi Hollifield, eXp Realty, (828) 736-3863.

Skip advert

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

The Check-In: Cool pools for summer adventures
The Olakino pool area at Wailea Beach Resort - Marriott, Maui
Feature

The Check-In: Cool pools for summer adventures

The Week contest: Titanic house
A model of the Titanic.
Feature

The Week contest: Titanic house

6 spacious homes for house-proud dog owners
House
Feature

6 spacious homes for house-proud dog owners

The Check-In: Getting up close and personal with elephants, eco-friendly travel tips for Earth Day, and more
An elephant gets up close and personal with a vehicle.
Feature

The Check-In: Getting up close and personal with elephants, eco-friendly travel tips for Earth Day, and more

Most Popular

U.S. production of bullets, missiles hit by explosion at 1 Louisiana mill
Bullet factory in Utah
Supply Chains

U.S. production of bullets, missiles hit by explosion at 1 Louisiana mill

James Corden ends his Late Late Show run with song, tears, special guests
Late night hosts and James Corden
Last Night on Late Late Night

James Corden ends his Late Late Show run with song, tears, special guests

Abortion bans fail in South Carolina and Nebraska by just 1 vote
Nebraskans celebrate bill failure.
choice wins

Abortion bans fail in South Carolina and Nebraska by just 1 vote