6 fabulous homes built in the 1970s

Houston, Texas

Built in 1975 on a wooded lot in the Saddlebrook neighborhood, this four-bedroom contemporary freely blends indoor and outdoor spaces. The house features an airy foyer with stone columns, vaulted living and dining areas, a chef's kitchen with Carrera marble counters and center island, a family room with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a glass breezeway to the bedroom wing.

The property includes professionally landscaped grounds and an enclosed front courtyard with patio, pool, and spa. $2,300,000. Walter Bering, Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, (713) 851-9753.

Piermont, New York

Architect Charles Winter created sculptural houses fitted into dramatic settings. Birchwood, a 1970 three-bedroom on a wooded mountain lot facing the Hudson River, has stone, concrete, copper, and steel elements combined with bamboo, teak, white oak, and tree bark; walls of windows; a double-height great room with a wood-burning fireplace; a chef's kitchen; and lavish baths.

Outside are four large decks and multilevel garden beds; a 500-acre park is nearby. $1,850,000. Richard Ellis, Ellis Sotheby's International Realty, (914) 393-0438.

Bozeman, Montana

Jackson Creek Retreat was the home of architect James Morton, who designed it to harmonize with its natural terrain. The 1978 four-bedroom house features vintage redwood, salvaged local barnwood, native-rock fireplaces, and walls of windows; a vaulted living room with built-ins; a formal dining room; a remodeled kitchen; and a south-facing breakfast area opening to a patio, porch, and deck.

The 40-acre mountain parcel includes rangeland, a creek, riparian habitat, and landscaped grounds with a spring-fed pond. $5,800,000. Joel Shouse, BHHS Montana Properties–Bozeman, (406) 586-1211.

Palos Park, Illinois

This 1975 three-bedroom home on Mill Creek comprises six levels of intersecting trapezoids constructed of boulders, heavy timber, and brick. The house has panoramic windows, a great room with a cathedral ceiling, a dining room with book-matched built-in cabinets, and a large entertaining deck.

On the 0.95-acre property are landscaped grounds with a flagstone patio and firepit, along with 150 bird species, a fox den, deer paths, and two resident eight-point bucks. $1,100,000. Meladee Hughes, Coldwell Banker Realty, (312) 636-8020.

Rancho Mirage, California

Tamarisk Heights has some of the best mid-century architecture in the Coachella Valley. This three-bedroom house, built in 1976, features floor-to-ceiling windows offering mountain views and natural light, two-zoned HVAC, an open kitchen with breakfast room, a dining room, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, and an oversize garage.

The quarter-acre lot has professional desert landscaping, Zen-style gardens, a partly covered patio with a pebble-tech saltwater pool and spa, and a mature orange tree. $1,195,000. Ruben Valerio, The Agency, (818) 903-9479.

Robbinsville, North Carolina

This completely furnished three-bedroom mountain lodge was built in 1977. The house has an open main floor comprising a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, breakfast and dining areas, and a kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, and extensive cabinetry; a finished walk-out basement; and a wraparound deck on each floor, with panoramic views.

The 2.35-acre property on the Nantahala Gorge is minutes from white water rafting, trout fishing, and hiking trails. $450,000, Brandi Hollifield, eXp Realty, (828) 736-3863.

