6 jaw-dropping homes in Denver

Bonnie Brae

Just minutes' drive from Washington Park, this five-bedroom modern farmhouse is also close to the businesses of South Gaylord Street. The home's open main level has an eat-in gourmet kitchen, dining and living areas with glass garage doors to an entertainment patio with a flat-screen TV and fireplace, and a floating staircase to a loft and balcony with firepit and hanging seats; a lower level includes a wet bar and playroom.

The corner lot has two fenced yards with garden beds. $2,600,000. Athena Brownson, Compass, (303) 919-9344.

Potter Highlands Historic District

This four-bedroom Victorian is walking distance from the eateries of LoHi. Built in 1909, and recently expanded and remodeled, the house retains its stained glass, tiled fireplace, French doors, and carved-wood staircase; rooms include a primary suite with a five-piece bath and city views, a gourmet kitchen, a pantry, a laundry, and multiple offices.

The property includes a fenced yard, garden spaces, back deck, and garage, and is zoned for an ADU. $1,525,000. Scott Beville, Coldwell Banker Realty, (303) 905-6872.

Hilltop

The residential neighborhood of this four-bedroom mid-century home is close to parks, restaurants, and shopping. The upgraded 1961 white-brick house has a vaulted living room with a fireplace and wall of windows, a new chef's kitchen with an eat-in waterfall island and a dining nook, and a finished basement with a laundry room, a flex space, and a wine cellar.

The lot has a landscaped front yard and a backyard with a lawn, patio, and hot tub. $1,925,000. Delroy Gill, LIV Sotheby's International Realty, (303) 803-0258.

Washington Park West

Steps from Washington Park, this six-bedroom home is also 10 minutes' drive from the Art Students League and its summer art market. The house, built in 1915 and renovated and expanded in 2019, features a chef's kitchen with two granite islands and a primary suite with a balcony and marble-floored bath with soaker tub and steam shower.

Outside are a deck, backyard, roof deck with firepit, and two-car garage with workshop. $2,495,000. Evelyn Nambiar Schwimmer, The Agency Denver, (303) 345-8448.

LoDo

This four-bedroom condo is in a 1911 loft building on a quiet cul-de-sac near the river, Union Station, Coors Field, the arts district, and downtown. The multilevel unit has vaulted ceilings; exposed beams, posts, and brick; a three-story atrium; a chef's kitchen with concrete island; a rec room with climbing wall; a wine cellar; guest quarters; and a media room.

Off the living room is a large brick patio with a firepit. $2,495,000. Matt McNeill, Kentwood Real Estate City Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (303) 949-9889.

Capitol Hill

The 1959 Skye Condos building is near Civic Center Park, Denver Botanical Gardens, the Capitol, and several historical sites. This one-bedroom apartment, on the second of the building's three stories, features wood floors, track lighting, an open layout, a chef's kitchen with granite counters and generous cabinetry, a living room with a balcony overlooking the neighborhood, a bright carpeted bedroom, and a tiled bath.

Building amenities include a shared laundry. $293,000. Mike Smith, LIV Sotheby's International Realty, (303) 910-9039.

