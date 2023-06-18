6 rustic homes in Wyoming

Jackson

Surrounded by three green acres with sweeping views of the Tetons, this two-bedroom cabin is also just a short drive from town. The home features full-log construction, wood floors, exposed beams, a kitchen with Lacanche oven and range, a primary suite with stone fireplace, a wraparound porch, and an attached two-car garage.

Outside are a deck with a hot tub, wildlife-friendly mature landscaping, and a grassy yard with a firepit and a teepee for guest glamping. $4,650,000. Audrey Williams, Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty, (307) 690-3044.

Moran

This two-bedroom log home is a short walk from forest trails, 10 minutes' drive from Grand Teton National Park, and 45 minutes from Jackson. Hand-built in 1977, the house has a main living space with oak floors, a vaulted ceiling, large windows, and a central river-rock fireplace; a back deck looks out on the woods.

The 0.96-acre wooded property includes a shed, a concrete slab ready for a garage, and a fenced area for horses. $1,395,000. Dan Visosky, Prugh Real Estate, (307) 690-6979.

Alpine

Set near the Idaho-Wyoming border, this rustic modern home is walking distance to Caribou National Forest. The 2020 two-bedroom house features a main living area with a mudroom entry, high wood-clad ceilings, wide-plank wood floors, clerestory windows, a woodstove, and a kitchen with stainless appliances, eat-in island, and dining nook with picture windows.

The raised front deck offers mountain and forest views over the half-acre property and beyond. $785,000. Patty Speakman, Compass Real Estate, (307) 880-1795.

Cody

This downtown Victorian home and former bed-and-breakfast is an hour from Yellowstone. Built in 1918, the completely renovated five-bedroom house has period details, wood trim and floors, fresh cedar shingles and porch railings, a first-floor commercial kitchen, a finished attic, two laundries, a basement studio apartment with kitchen, and a curved porch overlooking the lawn and mature trees.

A large fenced backyard includes a firepit and a guest cottage. $1,990,000. Jan Brenner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Brokerage West, (307) 250-1231.

Bondurant

Jackson Hole is a 35-minute drive from this five-bedroom contemporary farmhouse at the edge of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The updated 1970 home features a main living area with oak floors, whitewashed wood beams, vaulted ceilings, and stone-fronted fireplace, and a chef's kitchen with Wolf stove, herringbone-tile backsplash, and eat-in island.

The 3.83-acre property includes a workshop, garage, patio, lawns, and a pond with a sandy beach. $2,500,000. Vanessa Cameron, Engel & Völkers Jackson Hole, Star Valley, & Sublette, (307) 231-6486.

Afton

This updated 1949 cottage is blocks from the restaurants and shopping of Star Valley's largest town. The four-bedroom home has wood floors, an open kitchen with a dining area, a living room with a dog nook under the stairs, a primary suite with a walk-in closet, and a finished basement with a laundry room/workout space, bath and storage.

The fenced backyard includes a patio, firepit, kennel, and lawn. $399,000. Paige Alise, Engel & Völkers Jackson Hole, Star Valley, & Sublette, (307) 413-4645.

