Feature

6 rustic homes in Wyoming

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
June 18, 2023

Jackson

House

Courtesy image

Surrounded by three green acres with sweeping views of the Tetons, this two-bedroom cabin is also just a short drive from town. The home features full-log construction, wood floors, exposed beams, a kitchen with Lacanche oven and range, a primary suite with stone fireplace, a wraparound porch, and an attached two-car garage.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are a deck with a hot tub, wildlife-friendly mature landscaping, and a grassy yard with a firepit and a teepee for guest glamping. $4,650,000. Audrey Williams, Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty, (307) 690-3044.

Moran

House

Courtesy image

This two-bedroom log home is a short walk from forest trails, 10 minutes' drive from Grand Teton National Park, and 45 minutes from Jackson. Hand-built in 1977, the house has a main living space with oak floors, a vaulted ceiling, large windows, and a central river-rock fireplace; a back deck looks out on the woods.

House

Courtesy image

The 0.96-acre wooded property includes a shed, a concrete slab ready for a garage, and a fenced area for horses. $1,395,000. Dan Visosky, Prugh Real Estate, (307) 690-6979.

Alpine

House

Courtesy image

Set near the Idaho-Wyoming border, this rustic modern home is walking distance to Caribou National Forest. The 2020 two-bedroom house features a main living area with a mudroom entry, high wood-clad ceilings, wide-plank wood floors, clerestory windows, a woodstove, and a kitchen with stainless appliances, eat-in island, and dining nook with picture windows.

House

Courtesy image

The raised front deck offers mountain and forest views over the half-acre property and beyond. $785,000. Patty Speakman, Compass Real Estate, (307) 880-1795.

Cody

House

Courtesy image

This downtown Victorian home and former bed-and-breakfast is an hour from Yellowstone. Built in 1918, the completely renovated five-bedroom house has period details, wood trim and floors, fresh cedar shingles and porch railings, a first-floor commercial kitchen, a finished attic, two laundries, a basement studio apartment with kitchen, and a curved porch overlooking the lawn and mature trees.

House

Courtesy image

A large fenced backyard includes a firepit and a guest cottage. $1,990,000. Jan Brenner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Brokerage West, (307) 250-1231. 

Bondurant

House

Courtesy image

Jackson Hole is a 35-minute drive from this five-bedroom contemporary farmhouse at the edge of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The updated 1970 home features a main living area with oak floors, whitewashed wood beams, vaulted ceilings, and stone-fronted fireplace, and a chef's kitchen with Wolf stove, herringbone-tile backsplash, and eat-in island.

House

Courtesy image

The 3.83-acre property includes a workshop, garage, patio, lawns, and a pond with a sandy beach. $2,500,000. Vanessa Cameron, Engel & Völkers Jackson Hole, Star Valley, & Sublette, (307) 231-6486.

Afton

House

Courtesy image

This updated 1949 cottage is blocks from the restaurants and shopping of Star Valley's largest town. The four-bedroom home has wood floors, an open kitchen with a dining area, a living room with a dog nook under the stairs, a primary suite with a walk-in closet, and a finished basement with a laundry room/workout space, bath and storage.

House

Courtesy image

The fenced backyard includes a patio, firepit, kennel, and lawn. $399,000. Paige Alise, Engel & Völkers Jackson Hole, Star Valley, & Sublette, (307) 413-4645.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

