6 upscale homes in hiking country

Santa Fe, New Mexico

This four-bedroom adobe home stands on 78 private acres in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, abutting the Santa Fe National Forest. The 1982 Pueblo-style house features antique carved-wood doors; extensive tilework; a curved staircase; a great room with viga ceilings, stone-clad kiva fireplace, and Saltillo tile floors; a gourmet kitchen; and an owners' suite with wooded views.

Outside are patios, a covered courtyard, a seasonal stream, piñon, juniper, Ponderosa pines, and abundant wildlife. $1,875,000. Gary Bobolsky, Sotheby's International Realty – Santa Fe, (505) 470-0927.

Blue Ridge, Georgia

Twelve minutes' drive from the Aska Trails System, this six-bedroom home is also an hour from the Appalachian Trail. The 2023 farmhouse-style building has a great room with double-sided fireplace, a chef's kitchen with waterfall island and butler's pantry, a wet bar, and computer, media, and game rooms.

The 2.8-acre property has a pavilion with kitchen, fireplace, and pizza oven, a saltwater pool with spa, a 65-foot waterfall, perennial flowers, and Japanese maple, flowering cherry, and magnolia trees. $3,199,000. Lucy Small, Engel & Völkers, (202) 855-1140.

Corte Madera, California

Access to prime Marin hiking begins at the front door of this three-bedroom home on a 0.6-acre forested lot. The 1930 house, renovated with rustic-modern details, features a vaulted living room with marble fireplace and glass walls framing San Francisco Bay, and a skylit chef's kitchen with marble island and counters.

French doors open to a terraced garden, lower deck, and landscaped upper deck with hot tub and grill, built around a lofty tree. $2,899,000. Kathleen Daly, Coldwell Banker Realty, (415) 519-6074.

Monterey, Massachusetts

This four-bedroom home overlooking Lake Buel comes with 15.42 wooded acres in the Berkshires. The 2001 Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired house has a sunken living room with fine millwork, coffered ceilings, fireplace, window bench, and panoramic views; an open chef's kitchen; a screened porch; and a back deck facing the landscaped yard, trees, lake, and hills beyond.

Ownership includes access to Stevens Lake and the community's dock and tennis court. $2,875,000. Gladys Montgomery, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, (413) 822-0929.

Seattle, Washington

Discovery Park, on the National Register of Historic Places, is a 534-acre seaside preserve with miles of paths, beach access, and 26 houses. This 1916 three-bedroom Colonial Revival, used as officers' quarters in World War II and recently renovated, features original details, a living room with fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, a dining room, and a lower-level family room and bath.

Outside are a patio and landscaped yard; alpine hiking is an hour's drive. $1,498,500. Gunnar Hadley, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (206) 409-5846.

Hurley, New York

The Fan Shell, a 1973 three-bedroom dome house, is 10 minutes by car from the Ashokan Reservoir's Rail Trail and the paths around Onteora Lake. The home features wide-plank floors, built-ins, a clawfoot tub, and a main living space with a dramatic beamed and vaulted ceiling, a wood-burning tube fireplace, and glass sliders to the generous deck.

The 3.6-acre forested lot includes a yard, a stream, a gravel parking area, stone walls, and a skateboard half-pipe. $529,000. Leslie Foti, Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty, (917) 670-8509.

