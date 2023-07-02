6 inviting homes in the Craftsman style

Chatham Township, New Jersey

This 2011 five-bedroom is a contemporary expression of the American Craftsman style of the early 20th century. Details include cherrywood interior columns, floating beams, custom built-ins, grilled windows, wraparound porch with stone-clad supports, double-height family room, open chef's kitchen with breakfast nook, and a lower-level bar and recreation and music rooms.

The landscaped lot, near town amenities and a wildlife refuge, has lawns, trees, and a blue-stone patio with firepit, sunken spa, and outdoor kitchen. $3,100,000. Jen Nielsen, Kienlen Lattmann Sotheby's International Realty, (973) 493-9414.

Eugene, Oregon

Recent remodeling updated this 1922 four-bedroom home in the university district while preserving its historic character. The house features a wide front porch; a living room with gas fireplace and built-ins; a Craftsman-style wood staircase to a primary suite with French doors and skylit vaulted ceilings; and a large family room with French doors to a deck.

Outside are an extensive front garden and a landscaped backyard with a gazebo. $899,000. Barb Barnard, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (541) 554-8233.

Berkeley, California

Built in 1918, this two-bedroom stucco home near downtown retains classic wood details throughout. The house has original hardwood floors, dark-wood moldings, and fireplace mantle; a living room–dining room divider with glass-front cabinets; dining room built-ins with drawers and display shelves; a kitchen with vintage cabinets and granite counters; and a primary bedroom with a study nook leading to the back deck.

The lot has a native garden and a fenced backyard with a shed. $949,000. Reva Tolbert, Coldwell Banker Realty, (510) 715-9385.

Spokane, Washington

Restored and upgraded, this 1910 double-dormer, five-bedroom home now has new electrical, roof, and central air. The house features the original fir and oak floors, old-growth red fir trim and beams, leaded-glass windows, window seats, built-ins, and tiled fireplaces; an eat-in gourmet kitchen with hammered copper sinks; and a second-story sunroom overlooking the trees.

The property, near the Centennial Trail and Spokane River, includes a grassy yard with landscaped beds and a two-car garage. $925,000. Alice Galeotti, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (509) 979-0323.

Los Angeles, California

This three-bedroom home in Vermont Square dates to 1912. The house features classic Craftsman beams, columns, wainscoting, coffered ceilings, and built-in cabinets; new oak floors; a dining room next to a pass-through, eat-in chef's kitchen with a farmhouse sink; a primary suite with French doors to the deck; and a two-car garage.

The lot has a desert landscaped backyard with two orange trees and is close to restaurants, cultural destinations, and freeway access. $1,099,000. Marny Maslon, Douglas Elliman — Brentwood, (310) 480-7197.

Paris, Kentucky

An upgrade and refresh preserved multiple historic details in this 1907 four-bedroom Craftsman. The house has wood floors, baseboard molding, and window casings; double pocket doors between the living and dining rooms; a modernized pass-through kitchen with a glass-fronted pantry; and a primary bedroom with a fireplace and bay windows.

The downtown property includes a back patio, wide front porch, planting beds, and an outbuilding for storage or a workspace; Stoner Creek is walking distance. $304,900. Betsy Herrington, Bluegrass Sotheby's International Realty, (859) 699-2655.

