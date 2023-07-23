Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

6 welcoming homes for lovers of Virginia

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
July 23, 2023

Roanoke

House

Courtesy image

This 170-acre Blue Ridge Mountains property is anchored by a 1934 Tudor estate just 10 minutes from downtown. The six-bedroom house features local-stone walls, carved wood and paneling, pocket doors, stained glass, hand-hewn beams, seven fireplaces, hidden cabinetry, a kitchen with double sink and copper hood, and a sunroom with exposed trusses and stone floors.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are patios, lawns, hedges, a pond with a gazebo, creeks, and swaths of wild forest. $2,750,000. Kris Layell, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Premier, (540) 314-0004. 

Alexandria

House

Courtesy image

On a corner lot in southeast Old Town, this restored Second Empire-style Victorian is walking distance to the Potomac, parks and dining. The circa-1840 five-bedroom home has high ceilings, original heart-pine floors, and custom millwork; formal dining room and double parlor with bay window, each with a wood-burning fireplace; marble-clad chef's kitchen; and family room with French doors to the patio.

House

Courtesy image

The private brick-walled patio is lined with garden beds. $3,495,000. Lauren Bishop, McEnearney Associates / Luxury Portfolio International, (202) 361-5079.

Richmond

House

Courtesy image

This Renaissance palazzo is in the Fan District near Virginia Commonwealth University. The renovated 1915 eight-bedroom house features crown molding, parquet floors, carved wood trim and staircase, ornate fireplaces, chef's kitchen, dining room with leaded-glass windows, skylit atrium with French doors to the courtyard, and a two-bedroom attached rental apartment with separate entrance.

House

Courtesy image

The landscaped lot includes a gazebo, a fountain and a carriage house with a one-bedroom apartment over garage parking. $2,750,000. Ceci Amrhein, Joyner Fine Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (804) 864-0324.

Fredericksburg

House

Courtesy image

Smithsonia, an updated 1834 mansion, is walking distance to downtown's museums and restaurants and the Rappahannock River. The six-bedroom Neoclassical house has a mural-wallpapered entry and staircase; an elevator; a sitting room; a ballroom; a dining room with fireplace; a glass atrium; a chef's kitchen with marble counters, fireplace, and pantry; a second gourmet kitchen now under construction; a solarium; and a huge owners' suite.

House

Courtesy image

The landscaped property has a pergola, gazebo, fountain, patio, yard, and three-car garage with gym. $3,695,000. Evan Sullivan, Coldwell Banker Elite, (540) 538-8851.

McClean

House

Courtesy image

Set on a wooded road steps from local parks, this five-bedroom home is also 10 minutes' drive from a Potomac River nature preserve. The 1954 Norman-Mediterranean house features an open layout with dining room, skylit vaulted living room, and gourmet kitchen; a primary suite with fireplace; and a finished lower level with a bedroom, two baths, two large flex rooms, a laundry, and a wine cellar.

House

Courtesy image

Two multilevel acres include stone terraces, gardens, a pool, and a guest cottage. $4,750,000. Russell Firestone, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, (202) 271-1701. 

Wintergreen Resort

House

Courtesy image

This four-bedroom Craftsman-style cabin is set in a resort in the eastern Blue Ridge Mountains, half a mile from a ski slope. Built in 1979 and modernized as a smart home, it features rustic details, redone bathrooms, a main living area with vaulted wood-clad ceilings and stone fireplace, and a kitchen with a Wolf stove and butcher-block island; outside is an expansive wood deck.

House

Courtesy image

The forested half-acre lot comes with access to the community pool, tennis courts, trails, and a lake. $535,000. Ben Holmes, Wintergreen Realty, (434) 987-3978.

Skip advert

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

The Week contest: Meeting creep
A virtual conference
Feature

The Week contest: Meeting creep

The Decanter Wine Club: Premium bottles, handpicked by expert judges
Bottles of wine
Sponsored

The Decanter Wine Club: Premium bottles, handpicked by expert judges

6 bright and breezy homes for outdoor entertaining
House.
Feature

6 bright and breezy homes for outdoor entertaining

The Check-In: Dive into the Bahamas, road trip snack essentials, and more
A scuba diver near a reef in Freeport
Feature

The Check-In: Dive into the Bahamas, road trip snack essentials, and more

Most Popular

New immigration law hits Florida construction and agricultural workforces
Buildings under construction in Miami
fleeing florida

New immigration law hits Florida construction and agricultural workforces

Judge limits how Biden officials can communicate with social media companies
Meta headquarters.
blocked

Judge limits how Biden officials can communicate with social media companies

How Texas became a 'clean energy powerhouse'
Illustration of wind turbines, Guadalupe Mountains and Texas state flag
In depth

How Texas became a 'clean energy powerhouse'