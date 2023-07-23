6 welcoming homes for lovers of Virginia

Roanoke

This 170-acre Blue Ridge Mountains property is anchored by a 1934 Tudor estate just 10 minutes from downtown. The six-bedroom house features local-stone walls, carved wood and paneling, pocket doors, stained glass, hand-hewn beams, seven fireplaces, hidden cabinetry, a kitchen with double sink and copper hood, and a sunroom with exposed trusses and stone floors.

Outside are patios, lawns, hedges, a pond with a gazebo, creeks, and swaths of wild forest. $2,750,000. Kris Layell, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Premier, (540) 314-0004.

Alexandria

On a corner lot in southeast Old Town, this restored Second Empire-style Victorian is walking distance to the Potomac, parks and dining. The circa-1840 five-bedroom home has high ceilings, original heart-pine floors, and custom millwork; formal dining room and double parlor with bay window, each with a wood-burning fireplace; marble-clad chef's kitchen; and family room with French doors to the patio.

The private brick-walled patio is lined with garden beds. $3,495,000. Lauren Bishop, McEnearney Associates / Luxury Portfolio International, (202) 361-5079.

Richmond

This Renaissance palazzo is in the Fan District near Virginia Commonwealth University. The renovated 1915 eight-bedroom house features crown molding, parquet floors, carved wood trim and staircase, ornate fireplaces, chef's kitchen, dining room with leaded-glass windows, skylit atrium with French doors to the courtyard, and a two-bedroom attached rental apartment with separate entrance.

The landscaped lot includes a gazebo, a fountain and a carriage house with a one-bedroom apartment over garage parking. $2,750,000. Ceci Amrhein, Joyner Fine Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (804) 864-0324.

Fredericksburg

Smithsonia, an updated 1834 mansion, is walking distance to downtown's museums and restaurants and the Rappahannock River. The six-bedroom Neoclassical house has a mural-wallpapered entry and staircase; an elevator; a sitting room; a ballroom; a dining room with fireplace; a glass atrium; a chef's kitchen with marble counters, fireplace, and pantry; a second gourmet kitchen now under construction; a solarium; and a huge owners' suite.

The landscaped property has a pergola, gazebo, fountain, patio, yard, and three-car garage with gym. $3,695,000. Evan Sullivan, Coldwell Banker Elite, (540) 538-8851.

McClean

Set on a wooded road steps from local parks, this five-bedroom home is also 10 minutes' drive from a Potomac River nature preserve. The 1954 Norman-Mediterranean house features an open layout with dining room, skylit vaulted living room, and gourmet kitchen; a primary suite with fireplace; and a finished lower level with a bedroom, two baths, two large flex rooms, a laundry, and a wine cellar.

Two multilevel acres include stone terraces, gardens, a pool, and a guest cottage. $4,750,000. Russell Firestone, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, (202) 271-1701.

Wintergreen Resort

This four-bedroom Craftsman-style cabin is set in a resort in the eastern Blue Ridge Mountains, half a mile from a ski slope. Built in 1979 and modernized as a smart home, it features rustic details, redone bathrooms, a main living area with vaulted wood-clad ceilings and stone fireplace, and a kitchen with a Wolf stove and butcher-block island; outside is an expansive wood deck.

The forested half-acre lot comes with access to the community pool, tennis courts, trails, and a lake. $535,000. Ben Holmes, Wintergreen Realty, (434) 987-3978.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.