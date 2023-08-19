6 private homes off the beaten path

Idaho County, Idaho

Whitewater Ranch, a historic 118-acre homestead, overlooks the Salmon River in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. The property includes a road system, runway and satellite internet; a two-bedroom main house with a river-view porch; a two-bunkroom lodge with a ranch-style kitchen and dining room; the original 1897 ranch house and barn; and multiple cabins.

The pristine wilderness has elk, deer, bighorn sheep, wolves, mountain lions, and black bear, and the river has steelhead, salmon, and trout. $3,500,000. Trent Jones, Hall and Hall, (208) 622-4133.

Malaga, Washington

Ravenwing Ranch, a gated community on the Columbia River, is surrounded by 385 acres of open space with trails. This three-bedroom house on a 1.64-acre lot features walls of windows with cliff and river views, an eat-in chef's kitchen, a primary bedroom with five-piece bath, a home office, a covered patio, and a breeze-way to a two-car garage.

Amenities include river access and mooring buoys; golf, skiing and an airport are nearby. $1,975,000. Chris Ohta, Engel & Völkers Mercer Island, (509) 470-1479.

Warrenton, Missouri

This four-bedroom log home comes with 16.8 acres of Missouri woodland. The house has a vaulted great room; a dining area; a loft with balcony; a gourmet kitchen with hickory cabinets, granite counters, prep island, and coffee bar; a primary suite with bubble tub, sitting room, and porch access; and a family room with a log-trimmed wet bar.

Outside are a covered patio, fenced yard, firepit, garage and carport, and private half-acre pond and trails. $1,100,000. Cheri Norton, Coldwell Banker Realty, (314) 368-5630.

Gosnold, Massachusetts

Cuttyhunk Island offers 180-degree views of Buzzard's Bay, the Elizabeth Islands, the Vineyard Sound, and Martha's Vineyard. Built in 1900, this updated, fully furnished year-round island home features an owner's suite with designer bath, three upstairs bedrooms with balconies, a galley kitchen with butler's pantry, a living room with window seat and built-ins, and a basement wine cellar.

Outside is a vast furnished deck equipped with a firepit and hydraulic binoculars. $2,250,000. Ellie Wickes, Mott & Chace/Sotheby's International Realty, (508) 493-4545.

Canaan, New York

The Donnelly House, a pre-Revolutionary two-bedroom saltbox, stands on a hilltop plateau with panoramic views of the Berkshire Mountains. The circa-1760 home, on the National Register of Historic Places, has original wood floors and ceiling beams, three fireplaces, an updated kitchen and great room spanning the back of the house, a dining room with built-ins, and a modern bath.

The 24-acre forested property is near Tanglewood, West Stockbridge, and Catamount; Albany is 25 minutes' drive. $950,000. Heather Lindgren, Coldwell Banker Realty, (646) 932-4075.

Willow, Alaska

This three-bedroom multilevel cabin sits on nearly an acre of wooded land 45 minutes' drive from Wasilla. The remodeled 1991 home has new electrical, plumbing, heating, drywall, doors, windows, and trim, and features custom log work, including natural-log exposed beams; wood floors and staircase; and a windowed full kitchen with a dining nook opening to a living room with a woodstove.

The flat lot is suitable for an additional building. $300,000. Shawna Calt, Keller Williams Realty, (907) 242-0211.

