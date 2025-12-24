Magazine crossword: 1496

The weekly crossword from The Week

This Christmas crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 20 December 2025. Subscribe here to receive the print magazine.

Crossword

(Image credit: @PaulMcKenna4 / Future)

ACROSS: 1 Password 5 Egress 10 Comma 11 Small beer 12 North Pole 13 Eased 14 Starve 15 Earlobe 18 Igneous 20 Betide 22 Title 24 Dissipate 25 Newsagent 26 Viola 27 Estate 28 Spirited

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

DOWN: 1 Pacing 2 Samaritan 3 Weather forecast 4 Restore 6 Golden retriever 7 Evens 8 Shredder 9 Varese 16 Odd man out 17 Distance 19 Sadden 20 Bus stop 21 Repaid 23 To wit

Clue of the week: Elizabeth I’s favourite cheese (9, first letter L)
Solution: LEICESTER

Explore More
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸