Magazine crossword: 1496
The weekly crossword from The Week
This Christmas crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 20 December 2025. Subscribe here to receive the print magazine.
Solutions to Crossword 1494
ACROSS: 1 Password 5 Egress 10 Comma 11 Small beer 12 North Pole 13 Eased 14 Starve 15 Earlobe 18 Igneous 20 Betide 22 Title 24 Dissipate 25 Newsagent 26 Viola 27 Estate 28 Spirited
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
DOWN: 1 Pacing 2 Samaritan 3 Weather forecast 4 Restore 6 Golden retriever 7 Evens 8 Shredder 9 Varese 16 Odd man out 17 Distance 19 Sadden 20 Bus stop 21 Repaid 23 To wit
Clue of the week: Elizabeth I’s favourite cheese (9, first letter L)
Solution: LEICESTER
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The history of US nuclear weapons on UK soil
The Explainer Arrangement has led to protests and dangerous mishaps
-
Tea with Judi Dench: ‘touching’ show is must-watch Christmas TV
The Week Recommends The national treasure sits down with Kenneth Branagh at her country home for a heartwarming ‘natter’
-
Codeword: December 24, 2025
The daily codeword puzzle from The Week
-
Crossword: December 24, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
-
Crossword: December 23, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
-
Crossword: December 22, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
-
Crossword: December 21, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
-
Crossword: December 20, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
-
Crossword: December 19, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
-
Crossword: December 18, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
-
Crossword: December 17, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week