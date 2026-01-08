Magazine crossword: 1498

This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 10 January 2025. Subscribe here to receive the print magazine.

(Image credit: @PaulMcKenna4 / Future)

Solution to Crossword 1496

ACROSS: 1 Traffic jam 6 Homer 11 Milk round 12 Penny Lane 13 Orb 14 Diligence 16 Firm 19 Adios 20 Scone 21 Oneself 22 Pagans 23 Psalters 25 Sol 27 Tow 29 Whopping 30 Jabber 33 Pimento 34 Stair 35 Éclat 37 None 38 By no means 39 Moo 41 Dishonour 42 Rabbitted 44 Rhyme 45 Painkiller

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

DOWN: 1 Tombola 2 Ad-libbing 3 Fur 4 Clueless 5 And 6 Handed over 7 Mays 8 Readiness 9 Gee 10 Sponge 14 Disentwine 15 Grows up 17 Muffler 18 Newspapers 22 Put upon 24 Long arm 26 Go for broke 28 Womaniser 31 Bell metal 32 Bread bin 34 Sundry 36 To order 40 Poly 41 Dac 42 Ria 43 ICI

Clue of the week: Anyone hearing sheep? (3)

Solution: YOU (homophone)

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors