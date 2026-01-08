Magazine crossword: 1498
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 10 January 2025. Subscribe here to receive the print magazine.
Solution to Crossword 1496
ACROSS: 1 Traffic jam 6 Homer 11 Milk round 12 Penny Lane 13 Orb 14 Diligence 16 Firm 19 Adios 20 Scone 21 Oneself 22 Pagans 23 Psalters 25 Sol 27 Tow 29 Whopping 30 Jabber 33 Pimento 34 Stair 35 Éclat 37 None 38 By no means 39 Moo 41 Dishonour 42 Rabbitted 44 Rhyme 45 Painkiller
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
DOWN: 1 Tombola 2 Ad-libbing 3 Fur 4 Clueless 5 And 6 Handed over 7 Mays 8 Readiness 9 Gee 10 Sponge 14 Disentwine 15 Grows up 17 Muffler 18 Newspapers 22 Put upon 24 Long arm 26 Go for broke 28 Womaniser 31 Bell metal 32 Bread bin 34 Sundry 36 To order 40 Poly 41 Dac 42 Ria 43 ICI
Clue of the week: Anyone hearing sheep? (3)
Solution: YOU (homophone)
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
How to rekindle a reading habit
The Week Recommends Fall in love with reading again, or start a brand new relationship with it
-
Political cartoons for January 8
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include a well-done steak, a silenced protester, and more
-
US nabs ‘shadow’ tanker claimed by Russia
Speed Read The ship was one of two vessels seized by the US military
-
Crossword: December 30, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
-
Crossword: December 29, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
-
Crossword: December 28, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
-
Crossword: December 27, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
-
Crossword: December 26, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
-
Crossword: December 25, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
-
Crossword: December 24, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
-
Crossword: December 23, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week