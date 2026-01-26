Magazine crossword: 1500

Crossword

ACROSS: 9 Candidate 10 Orate 11 Ruses 12 Editorial 13 Stirrup 15 Decoder 17 Split decision 21 Riviera 22 Tragedy 23 Corkscrew 25 Dante 27 Pasta 28 Barrister

DOWN: 1 Actress 2 Onus 3 Lip service 4 Save up 5 Periodic 6 Polo 7 Palindrome 8 Declare 14 Impoverish 16 Custard pie 18 Diatribe 19 Triceps 20 By heart 22 Tawdry 24 Scam 26 Nuts

Clue of the week: Polygraph, possibly – does it say where golf ball landed? (3,8)

Solution: LIE DETECTOR

