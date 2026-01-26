Magazine crossword: 1500
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 24 January 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine.
Solution to Crossword 1498
ACROSS: 9 Candidate 10 Orate 11 Ruses 12 Editorial 13 Stirrup 15 Decoder 17 Split decision 21 Riviera 22 Tragedy 23 Corkscrew 25 Dante 27 Pasta 28 Barrister
DOWN: 1 Actress 2 Onus 3 Lip service 4 Save up 5 Periodic 6 Polo 7 Palindrome 8 Declare 14 Impoverish 16 Custard pie 18 Diatribe 19 Triceps 20 By heart 22 Tawdry 24 Scam 26 Nuts
Clue of the week: Polygraph, possibly – does it say where golf ball landed? (3,8)
Solution: LIE DETECTOR
